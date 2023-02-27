In search of snacks: 3 recipes that are best for evening food cravings

Eating snacks in the evening has been part of Indian culture for time immemorial. At the same time, a healthful and nutrient evening snacks is a good way to add extra nutrients to your diet and can help you avoid overindulging during dinner. It is important for physical health to each meals and snacks at regular intervals throughout the day. If you enjoy binging in the evening, here are three healthy snacks recipes to eat in the evening.

Peanut Butter Chikki

Ingredients

1 cup Oleev Kitchen Peanut Butter

1 cup crushed jaggery/jaggery powder

Ghee

Water

Method:

Add a cup of jaggery powder or chopped jaggery into a pan. Strain the jaggery if there are any impurities.

Add 2 tablespoons of water. Heat the kadai (wok) or pan on a low flame. Then, use a spatula or spoon to stir the jaggery syrup until the jaggery dissolves.

The jaggery syrup should begin to thicken. Continue to stir the syrup on a low flame. The syrup will thicken and begin to bubble.

Continue to cook jaggery syrup on low heat and stir often. Add 1 cup peanut butter to this mix.

The color of the syrup will change and darken. At this point, the syrup should be stirred non-stop to prevent burning.

Check the consistency by adding a few drops of the jaggery syrup to the cold water. The jaggery syrup should be firm, brittle, and snap easily. This is referred to as the hard ball stage.

Once the jaggery syrup is the right consistency, switch off the heat and quickly pour the chikki mixture onto a ghee greased plate.

Place foil, or parchment paper on the chikki mixture. Use a rolling pin to flatten the chikki mixture into one even layer. Remove the paper and carefully cut the chikki into equal-sized squares.

Once the peanut chikki has cooled down break and serve.

Sabudana Khichadi

Ingredients

1 cup sabudana (soaked overnight)

1 boiled potato

½ cup crushed roasted peanuts

Jeera, salt, kadi patta, coriander, chopped green chilli

Oleev Active

1 tsp lemon juice

Method

Heat 3 tablespoons olive oil in a pan. Add jeera, kadi patta and chopped green chillies to the pan.

Once the jeera cackles, add the boiled potato, chopped. Cook them well.

Once the potato turns golden brown add sabudana and mix well. After 1-2 minutes add the crushed roasted peanuts. Mix well.

Add salt and mix well. Add chopped coriander to the mix.

Drizzle lemon juice on top and serve.

Chakli

Ingredients

Rice Flour

Gram Flour

Oleev Active

½ teaspoon carom seeds

½ teaspoon cumin seeds

1 tablespoon white sesame seeds

¼ teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon red chili powder

a generous pinch of asafetida

Salt

Method

First, combine 1 cup of rice flour and ½ cup of gram flour (besan) in a large mixing bowl. Add the spices into the flour mix. Mix well.

Heat 2.5 tablespoons oil in a bowl or small pan on medium low heat. Add the hot oil into the flour mix. Mix well.

Heat ⅔ to ¾ cup water in a medium saucepan until boiling. Carefully add the boiling water to the dough. Mix gently with a spoon as you go. Continue adding hot water until the dough becomes damp.

Mix with a spoon and then use slightly damp hands to knead and form the dough. Cover and let the dough rest for 30 minutes at room temperature.

Once the dough has rested, apply some water in the chakli maker and place a portion of the dough inside it. Tighten the lid and press the chakli maker to prepare the chakli or use according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Carefully move in rounds to get a spiral shape as the dough comes out.

After several inches have been extracted, gently roll the dough towards itself to form a spiral shape. Lightly press the end of the coil into the circle to hold.

Heat oil for frying in a large, deep pan. Take a small piece of the dough and check the temperature of the oil. Carefully add the chakli to the pan.

Gently flip when one side is golden and continue to fry. The thin spirals should turn a beautiful golden color when they’re done. Use a spider spatula or a slotted spoon to remove the chakli.

Fry the remaining batches in the same way. Once the chakli have cooled, store them in an airtight container in a cool dry place at room temperature for up to a week or a month.

Serve with hot tea as a snack.

