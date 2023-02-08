Three cocktail recipes for those who are already feeling hot in spring season

Summer isn't officially here yet. But that's no reason for you not to raise a toast in the comfort of your home when you feel hot on the weekend afternoons. Here are three quick and easy recipes shared by mixologist Ron Ramirez from Independence Brewin Co. Ready, set, chug!
The cure
Ingredients:
30 ML Vodka Infusion (Vodka infused dehydrated grapes)
15 ML Fresh lime juice
30 ML Lychee Juice
30 ML Macerated white wine ( Chardonnay wine macerated with Lychee fruit, Pineapple, Orange, Lime )
30 ML Ginger Ale
20 ML Rose Syrup (Monin French)
Method:
Combine all ingredients in mixing glass
Smoke the ingredients using a smoking machine
Shake all the ingredients with ice cubes using a cocktail shaker
Transfer the cocktail in a jar, add smoke inside and sealed with cork.
Serve to the guest, Smile and take a vow.
Beauty of Chandigarh
Ingredients
30 ML London Dry Gin
15 ML Fresh Lemon juice
30 ML Lychee Liqueur
02 PC Lychee Fruit
45 ML Fresh pineapple nectar / juice
20 ML Vanilla Syrup (Monin French)
20 ML Pasteurize Egg white
3 Drops Angostura Bitters
3 PCS Edible Flower for Garnish
Method:
Combine all ingredients in Boston shaker
Muddle all ingredients
Shake all ingredients with ice
Fine Strain the ingredients and drop 3 Angostura bitter – Garnish with edible flower
Outbreak
Ingredients
30 ML Whisky infusion (Over ripe cherry)
30 ML Macerated red wine (mixed berries)
45 ML Pineapple juice
30 ML Raspberry pure
20 ml Melon syrup
15 ML Lime Juice
Splash of soda water
Garnished with Dehydrated fruits
Method:
Combine all ingredients in Boston shaker
Smoke the ingredients using a smoking machine
Shake all ingredients with ice
Transfer the cocktail in a air tight jar, add smoke inside and closed the lead.
Serve to the guest. Open the lead and relish the smoke bloom of roses, spices and herbs.
