Three cocktail recipes for those who are already feeling hot in spring season

Summer isn't officially here yet. But that's no reason for you not to raise a toast in the comfort of your home when you feel hot on the weekend afternoons. Here are three quick and easy recipes shared by mixologist Ron Ramirez from Independence Brewin Co. Ready, set, chug!

The cure

Ingredients:

30 ML Vodka Infusion (Vodka infused dehydrated grapes)

15 ML Fresh lime juice

30 ML Lychee Juice

30 ML Macerated white wine ( Chardonnay wine macerated with Lychee fruit, Pineapple, Orange, Lime )

30 ML Ginger Ale

20 ML Rose Syrup (Monin French)

Method:

Combine all ingredients in mixing glass

Smoke the ingredients using a smoking machine

Shake all the ingredients with ice cubes using a cocktail shaker

Transfer the cocktail in a jar, add smoke inside and sealed with cork.

Serve to the guest, Smile and take a vow.

Beauty of Chandigarh

Ingredients

30 ML London Dry Gin

15 ML Fresh Lemon juice

30 ML Lychee Liqueur

02 PC Lychee Fruit

45 ML Fresh pineapple nectar / juice

20 ML Vanilla Syrup (Monin French)

20 ML Pasteurize Egg white

3 Drops Angostura Bitters

3 PCS Edible Flower for Garnish

Method:

Combine all ingredients in Boston shaker

Muddle all ingredients

Shake all ingredients with ice

Fine Strain the ingredients and drop 3 Angostura bitter – Garnish with edible flower

Outbreak

Ingredients

30 ML Whisky infusion (Over ripe cherry)

30 ML Macerated red wine (mixed berries)

45 ML Pineapple juice

30 ML Raspberry pure

20 ml Melon syrup

15 ML Lime Juice

Splash of soda water

Garnished with Dehydrated fruits

Method:

Combine all ingredients in Boston shaker

Smoke the ingredients using a smoking machine

Shake all ingredients with ice

Transfer the cocktail in a air tight jar, add smoke inside and closed the lead.

Serve to the guest. Open the lead and relish the smoke bloom of roses, spices and herbs.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)