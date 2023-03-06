Holi 2023: Here's how Bollywood divas take care of their skin during the festival of colours

We all are charmed by the way our Indian cinema has shown the festival of colours with beautiful heroines decked in white costumes playing with colours on the beats of melodious music. At the same time one also wonders, how these divas keep their skin glowing amid all the colours, which are full of chemicals and can cause skin issues. Dr. Kavya Bhatkere, Consultant Cosmetologist at Kosmoderma – Skin and Hair Clinic suggests a complete guide that celebrities follow to take care of their skin.

Applying sunscreen

Holi is generally played outside, therefore, the sun rays may cause tanning, age spots and other skin problems. Dermatologists explained that celebrities always apply sunscreen with a SPF of 40 or more, to protect their skin from UV rays as well as from colors during Holi.

Covering the skin

Celebrities always wear clothes having loose fittings and full sleeves on Holi. This will reduce the amount of exposed skin and may lessen the skin damage. Also, wearing full sleeve clothes will create a barrier between the colors and skin.

Stay hydrated

During Holi, people generally forget to drink water in excitement. However, celebrities always drink enough water to keep their skin away from flakiness and dryness. Staying hydrated will also moisturise their skin.

By not touching their face

When the face is covered in colour, refrain from touching it repeatedly. This is due to the possibility of irritation from the colour getting into the eyes or mouth. The hands might not be clean, and rubbing the face might cause abrasion. Therefore, celebrities take care of their skin by not touching it frequently.

Cleansing the skin

Dermatologists explained that to remove colors, dirt and excess oil from their skin, celebrities often do cleansing. Moreover, the natural moisture of their skin also retains. Also, it detoxifies their skin and prevents further damage.

Hydrating face mask

To protect their skin from chemical colors, celebrities use hydrating face masks. This is because colors make their skin harsh, dry and rough, causing irritation and redness. Face masks will make their skin feel hydrated and refreshed.

Exfoliating the skin

After playing Holi, celebrities always scrub their skin to remove dirt, dead skin cells and colors. The exfoliation also ensures that the skin is free from bacteria and other microorganisms. After exfoliation, they use moisturiser to prevent skin from drying.

Using almond oil

Almond oil is an ingredient that works magically on the skin. Before playing Holi, celebrities apply almond oil on their face. It is rich in vitamin E and nourishes the skin. It also acts as a protective layer between their skin and colors.

Read Also Holi 2023: FOLLOW these Hacks to protect your Skin and Hair during the colourful festival