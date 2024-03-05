Hindu Baby Girl Names Starting With 'E': Meaning, Qualities And More

Pinterest/FPJ

She is not a 'Devi' because divine powers glorify the humanitarian struggles, just an adequate treatment for being human and a girl is enough to adore her existence. Daughters who prioritize love, family, and friendship also deserve equal appreciation and a blissful atmosphere to reach their utmost potential.

She deserves a name that reflects her significance, charm, and value. Choose a name to empower her identity and dreams because your fairy is born with wings.

Ekadhana: Ekadhana signifies wealth, because financial stability is important to attaining the deserved place.

Eiravati: This is a synonym of the ravi river, to invoke the flow, and vitality of a river.

Ela: Ela means a cardamom tree. Choose this name to bring a green and fragrant fortune.

Esha: While Esha means desire,. A trendy name in Indian households to allure good luck.

Ethaya: Ethaya is someone with a graceful soul, and grace is the best weapon to fight against hate hurricanes.

Ekaja: Ekaja means the only child. If your baby is a single girl, this will be the best word to honour her presence.

Ekanthika: Ekanthika is someone devoted to achieving her goal. This name will cut down distractions and add meaning to her life.

Elavarsi: You can also call her Elavarsi to ignite a shiny fate, Elavarsi means princess.

Eshika: Another beautiful name to fortify her courage. Eshika translates into an arrow, an arrow that can pinpoint the mandatory questions.

Eti: Eti means arrival. A cheerful name to infuse humble traits.

Ekaparnika: This word is considered a synonym of Durga. A powerful name to reinforce her courage.

Enakshi: Enakshi means dear-eyed. A pleasant and deep name to compliment her charm.

Ekta: Ekta means unity , so that her mind, body, and soul can align with tranquility.

Ehimaya: Ehimaya connects to intellectual abilities. A wise word to beef-up her aura with the treasures of knowledge and wisdom.