Hindu Baby Boy Names Starting With F: Meaning, Qualities, And More

Did your astrologer suggest you name your baby boy with a name starting with F? In case you are finding it difficult to think of Hindu names for your son that start with the letter F, we have you covered. While you might have wondered whether there are Hindu names with this letter, read below to know that they actually exist to surprise you. Take a look at the associated meanings and qualities before choosing one for your little one.

Falgun: One of the Hindu months is known as Phalguna which hosts several celebrations including Holi. It is believed that Ramayana and Mahabharata happened in this month. The qualities associated with this name are patience and kindness.

Fanindra: This name is usually kept when the family or the child has a 'Sarpa dosha' in his horoscope. Despite that, it is one of the popular Hindu names starting with F. The name refers to the cosmic serpent Shesh and is also one of the 1000 holy names of Lord Vishnu.

Fanikeshar: The meaning of this name is the ruler of the snakes. Someone with this name is said to be honest in speech and good at communication.

Fanishwar: It differs from the above name. This one refers to Vasuki, the 1000-headed snake that played a significant role in the Sagar Manthan. It's the snake that circles Lord Shiva's neck and is also worshipped by devotees of Lord Vishnu for being a Shesh Nag.

Fanibhushan: This name refers to Lord Shiva and means "The one who wears serpents." Someone with this name who is involved in faithful worship of Lord Shiva on Mondays is said to be successful and blessed with powerful grants.

Faneesh: This is a name with a Sanskrit origin that may be a perfect one for your baby born. It reminds one of Lord Shiva and represents "benevolence."