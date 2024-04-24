Hindu Baby Boy Name With The Letter 'L': Meaning, Origin And Personality Traits

Canva

Still, figuring out what to name your baby boy? No more confusion or searching, as we have got you a list of trendy and popular baby boy names that you can choose from. Look for the deep meaning, its origin and the personality traits that would suit your baby the best.

Lahar

Lahar is an Indian-origin Hindu boy name which means "wave". Boys with this name are strong, hardworking and practical individuals. They are rigid sometimes and can be dependent on others.

Laksh

You can name your baby boy as Laksh. It is a popular name which means "aim" and "target". Their personality traits are romantic, protective, warm and nurturing. They have a kind soul and love taking care of people.

Lakshit

Lakshit is a Sanskrit origin Hindu name for boys. The meaning of the name Lakshit is "marked", "observed" and "reflected". Their personality is strong, professional and dedicated. They are goal-oriented and work towards success. They have a balanced life.

Lav

Lav is an Indian origin name with the meaning "love" and "to joint". Lav numerology number is 8, which define their personality as professional, successful, and practical. They are dedicated and goal-oriented in life.

Lehan

The boy named Lehan means "one who refuses". With the numerology number 4, their personality traits are traditional, organised, practical and patient. They are hardworking and strict in their careers.

Lalit

Lalit is a popular Hindu boy name which means "lovely", "graceful", and "beautiful". The Assamese origin of the name Lalit is "handsome". They have a kind and compassionate personality. They like to give back to the society and are spiritual.

Logesh

Logesh is a Hindu boy name with the meaning "name of a god". They are good at communication and socialising with others. They have artistic and creative skills. Their personality is youthful and appealing.

Lok

Lok is a short and sweet name you can keep for your baby boy. It is an Indian origin name meaning "earth", "humankind", and "universe". The Indigenous Australian origin meaning of the name is "happy". They have a tactful, empathetic, and cooperative personality. They are good listeners and support people.

Lakit

The meaning of the boy's name, Lakit, is "beautiful". They are dedicated towards their career and have a financially successful life. They have strong business minds and professional skills. They like to keep their life balanced.