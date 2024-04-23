Hindu Baby Girl Name With The Letter 'L': Meaning, Origin, Personality Traits And Much More

Naming your baby is not an easy task. A name is your identity and personality and will resonate with you for a lifetime. To make your task easy, here is a list of baby girl names with the letter "L," along with their meaning and much more.

Lekha

Lekha is a Sanskrit origin name that means "script," "mark," and "writing." People with this name are creative, inventive and innovative individuals. They love freedom and want to be independent in life.

Larissa

Larissa is a girl's name with the meanings "cheerful" and "woman from the citadel." People with this name always search for something interesting and intellectual. They choose their friends wisely and rarely share secrets. They are reserved, mysterious and spiritual.

Lana

Lana is a very short and sweet name, which means "attractive," "fair," and "good-looking.". They are good at leadership and are active and productive individuals. People with this name love to explore new ideas and innovations.

Liya

The girl's name, Liya, means "beautiful," "intelligent," and "ambitious.". They are good at listening to others and supporting people. They are sensitive and emotional in nature.

Laksha

The meaning of the girl's name, Laksha, is "aim," "white rose," and "ambition." Their numerology number is 7, which defines them as analytical, sceptical, intellectual and spiritual individuals. They have imaginative thinking skills.

Leena

Leena means "goddess Lakshmi," "wife," and much more. People with the name Leena's numerology number is 1, which defines their personalities as creative, ambitious, proactive, and innovative. They are goal-oriented and strive for success.

Lata

Lata is a Sanskrit name that means "creeper" and "vine.". Their personality traits are mysterious, reserved, solitary and sceptical. They don't like to share their secrets and have fewer friends.

Liji

Name your baby with a short and cute name like Liji. The Hindu girl's name, Liji, means "happiness." They are hardworking, strong and organised individuals. They are practical in life but can be rigid sometimes.

Lavya

Lavya is a Hindu baby girl name, meaning "renowned for his devotion." They are mysterious, but they always search for what is true or interesting. They have analytical skills and are spiritual.

Lehak

Lehak is a unique girl name originating from India. They have creative minds and love innovative things. They want to stay independent and are freedom-loving individuals.