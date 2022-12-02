Here's how you can make your own DIY candles

If you are into home design, you know that DIY projects are a popular choice for creating home decor that’s beautiful and unique. However, while DIY projects are satisfying, it can be hard to find one that’s fun and simple. Enter the candle. Endlessly customizable, classically beautiful and no sweat to make, they are a crafter’s favourite for a reason. They add warmth and light to every space and making homemade candles is a fun and easy way to spend an afternoon. These DIY candles make great gifts, or can simply be saved for personal use and enjoyment.

Material required: Pot l Maison jars / container, Hot plate / Electric stove, Wax, Wick, Fragrance, Colour, Skewers / Popsicle sticks

Steps:

Measure the wax: Before you begin the candle-making process, make sure you have a clean, flat surface to work on. You can also protect the area with newspaper or paper towels. Move anything that you don’t want to get wax on. Measure out how much wax you would need to fill your container, then double it. That’s how much wax you will need to melt.

Heat the wax: Set up the pot over a heat source, such as a hot plate or electric stove. Add the wax and allow it to melt for 10 to 15 minutes, stirring frequently.

Add fragrance oils: When your candle wax is melted, it’s time to add fragrance oils. Simply pour it into your melted wax and stir for a few seconds. While this step is optional, we definitely recommend it for a lovely floral smell.

Place the wick: Before you pour the wax, place your wick into the appropriate vessel. Use an empty candle container that was previously used up—it’s both eco-friendly and budget-friendly. You can attach the wick by dipping it in the melting wax then quickly sticking it to the bottom of the container. Let the wax sit five minutes to harden. Alternatively, you can superglue it.

Transfer the wax: Before you pour the wax into your container, let it cool for a few minutes. When the temperature on the thermometer reads 140 degrees, it’s time to pour. Use skewers or popsicle sticks to help keep the wick in place. Let the wax cool completely and then trim the wick down to size.