Hemp Oil: Know How This Treasure Trove Of Nutrients Is Good For Your Skin And Health

Hemp oil is derived from the seeds of the Cannabis sativa plant and is celebrated for its rich composition of nutrients and beneficial properties. Despite its association with the cannabis plant, it contains little to no tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive component found in marijuana.

Origins and early uses

Hemp is one of the oldest cultivated crops, with a history that spans thousands of years. Historically, hemp was grown for its fibres, which were used in textiles, ropes, and paper. However, the seeds of the hemp plant also have a long history of use, particularly in traditional Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine, where they were valued for their nutritional and medicinal properties.

The use of hemp in skincare is not new. Egyptians were known to use hemp-based balms and ointments for treating skin conditions. In mediaeval Europe, it was a common ingredient in medicinal preparations for the skin. The resurgence of hemp oil in modern skin care can be attributed to growing interest in self care using natural and plant-based ingredients as well as the growing awareness about the toxic attributes of chemical based products.

Hemp v/s CBD oil

“Hemp oil and CBD oil are derived from different parts of the same plant and even their compositions and uses differ. It is extracted from the seeds of the hemp plant and contains little to no CBD. Whereas, CBD oil is extracted from leaves, flowers, and stalks of the hemp plant and contains a high concentration of CBD,” says Dr Indira Potthuri, Aesthetic Dermatology Consultant Dermatologist, Kosmoderma. Hemp oil is extracted from the seeds of the hemp plant through a process known as cold pressing which is a mechanical process that involves crushing seeds without the use of toxic chemicals. This method helps preserve the nutritional integrity of the oil, ensuring that its beneficial properties are retained.

Extracted hemp oil is typically dark green in colour and has a nutty aroma, unlike CBD oil. “Hemp oil is used for its nourishing and enriching qualities. However, CBD oil is used for potential health benefits such as pain relief, anxiety reduction, etc and it is known for its therapeutic properties,” she added.

Benefits in skincare

Moisturising: “It is enriched with antioxidants, Omega-3, 6, and 9, that help improve collagen production and resulting skin repair,” says—. These fatty acids promote a healthy moisture balance. It is particularly beneficial for dry or dehydrated skin, as it helps to lock in moisture and prevent water loss. Hemp oil is also lightweight and easily absorbed, making it suitable for all skin types. It can be applied as a facial oil directly to the skin after cleansing or toning.

Anti-inflammatory: “The gamma-linolenic acid (GLA) in hemp oil helps reduce inflammation and irritation on the skin. This makes it beneficial for conditions like acne, psoriasis, and eczema,” says Dr. Potthuri. The omega-6 fatty acid present in hemp oil also has potent anti-inflammatory properties. It soothes redness associated with various skin conditions. This property can also aid in the healing of minor cuts, abrasions, and sunburns. Use serums or specialised treatments to target the problem areas.

Antioxidants: The vitamin E and polyphenols help to protect the skin from environmental damage. Thus helping the skin cells regenerate. This makes the oil an excellent choice for addressing scars, stretch marks, and other skin imperfections. They also help to prevent premature ageing. Hemp oil can easily be added in homemade masks and scrubs.

Balancing oil production: Using an oil for oily skin feels wrong. However, hemp oil does not clog pores. In fact, it can help to regulate the skin's oil production, making it beneficial for both dry and oily skin types. By balancing our natural oil production, it can help to prevent breakouts and maintain our skin.

Conclusion

Hemp oil is a powerhouse ingredient in skincare, offering an ocean of benefits for various skin types and concerns. Its diverse properties make it a versatile and highly valuable addition to any individual’s routine. As the demand for natural and effective skincare solutions continues to grow, this ingredient is likely to remain a staple in the beauty industry, helping individuals achieve healthy, radiant skin.