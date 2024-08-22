 Have A Pear For A Pal, 5 Health Benefits Of Regularly Consuming This Fruit
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleHave A Pear For A Pal, 5 Health Benefits Of Regularly Consuming This Fruit

Have A Pear For A Pal, 5 Health Benefits Of Regularly Consuming This Fruit

Incorporating seasonal fruits into our lifestyle can be good for immunity and digestion. When seasonal fruits are harvested in their peak ripeness period, they are more nutrient-rich and flavorful.

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 05:58 PM IST
article-image

Pear for pal? Fancy concept, ain't it? But in all seriousness, it is not a surprise that consuming local and seasonal fruits can have magical health benefits on your body. Pears often look like apples and are not exactly 'pear-shaped' but it is packed with beneficial nutrients.

Incorporating seasonal fruits into our lifestyle can be good for immunity and digestion. When seasonal fruits are harvested in their peak ripeness period, they are more nutrient-rich and flavourful. When bought in the season, fruits are also affordable since they're abundantly available. Pear is a rainy season fruit that is flavourful and crisp in texture. Let's know some unknown health benefits of this fruit.

Canva

High in Fiber

Pears are packed with dietary fiber, particularly soluble fiber like pectin. This fiber aids in digestion, helps prevent constipation, and can contribute to better gut health. Fibers play a vital role for our body, providing good gut health.

FPJ Shorts
Air India Announced Additional Flights To Kolkata From Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi & Mumbai Ahead Of Durga Puja 2024
Air India Announced Additional Flights To Kolkata From Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi & Mumbai Ahead Of Durga Puja 2024
Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya's Ram Temple Construction Reaches 85% Completion; Spire And Sapt Mandapam Work In Progress
Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya's Ram Temple Construction Reaches 85% Completion; Spire And Sapt Mandapam Work In Progress
IIT Delhi Launches Fourth Batch of AI Certificate Program in Machine Learning; All Details Inside!
IIT Delhi Launches Fourth Batch of AI Certificate Program in Machine Learning; All Details Inside!
Mumbai Rail Commuters 'Wear Your White' Protest Gets Good Response, 1,20,000 Extent Support At Diva Station
Mumbai Rail Commuters 'Wear Your White' Protest Gets Good Response, 1,20,000 Extent Support At Diva Station

Supports Heart Health

Pear is a good source of fibre, potassium and antioxidants that help in reducing blood pressure and lower cholesterol levels in body. This is important to maintain good cardiovascular health and avoid fatal diseases like heart attack and strokes.

Canva

Boosts Immunity

Pear contains vitamin C which helps in strengthening your immune system, helping the body fend off infections and illnesses. It also acts as an antioxidant, protecting cells from damage.

Aids Weight Management

Fruits can be your best friends during your weight loss journey since they can be consumed without you gaining extra fat and more calories.The high fiber content in pears helps you feel full longer, which can help with appetite control and weight management. The low-calorie count of pears also makes them a great snack option for weight-conscious individuals.

Read Also
7 Health Benefits Of Amla (Gooseberries)
article-image

Promotes Healthy Skin

The antioxidants and vitamins in pears, particularly vitamin C, contribute to healthy skin by promoting collagen production and reducing oxidative stress.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Have A Pear For A Pal, 5 Health Benefits Of Regularly Consuming This Fruit

Have A Pear For A Pal, 5 Health Benefits Of Regularly Consuming This Fruit

Private Island Tourism: Escape From The Usual Destinations To These 5 Luxurious Paradises

Private Island Tourism: Escape From The Usual Destinations To These 5 Luxurious Paradises

7 Reasons Why Your Partner Might Cheat On You

7 Reasons Why Your Partner Might Cheat On You

Madras Day 2024: 7 Interesting Facts About Now Chennai

Madras Day 2024: 7 Interesting Facts About Now Chennai

Sankashti Chaturthi August 2024: Date, Muhurat And Significance

Sankashti Chaturthi August 2024: Date, Muhurat And Significance