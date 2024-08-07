7 Health Benefits Of Amla (Gooseberries)

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 07, 2024
Amla, often known as gooseberries have multiple health benefits. They are rich in vitamin. This helps in boosting immunity and fight infections.
All images from Canva
Amla is packed with antioxidants. It reduces oxidative stress and lowering the risk of chronic diseases.
Regular consumption of amla can help lower cholestrol levels and improve heart health.
Amla is often used in beauty products due to its ability to promote healthy skin and hair
Amla is good for people with diabetes and it helps in reducing blood sugar levels. It helps in maintaining glucose levels, making it beneficial for people who are likely to develop diabetes
Amla also helps in boosting metablosim and fat reduction, making it beneficial for people dealing with weight loss
Amla supports liver function and helps in the detoxification process, protecting the liver from damage