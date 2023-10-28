Harrdy Sandhu Announces 'In My Feelings' India Tour 2023; Check Details

Harrdy Sandhu | Instagram

Does your playlist consist of hits like 'Bijlee Bijlee', 'Kya Baat Hai!', Naah', and 'Backbone'? Then there is good news for you all! The 'Bijlee Bijlee' singer Harrdy Sandhu is all set to perform live in India in November 2023. The popular singer is bringing his ‘In My Feelings' India tour to Delhi NCR, Indore, Mumbai, Jaipur, Pune, Kolkata, and Bhubaneshwar in November.

The singer-turned-actor announced the news on Instagram with a caption that read, "In My Feelings - My India Tour 2023 tickets are live

As a team, we’ve worked really hard on presenting something new and fresh. I hope you guys like it when you guys see it in your cities."

The popular singer will kickstart his India tour on November 18 from Delhi NCR, and will perform in Mumbai on December 17 at DOME SVP Stadium.

Sandhu is widely recognised as one of the leading Punjabi superstars, boasting an impressive discography with over 15 studio singles to his name. In 2021, his single 'Bijlee Bijlee' achieved significant international recognition, entering the Billboard Global chart at an impressive position of 150. The singer ventured into the realm of Bollywood with a notable appearance in Kabir Khan's sports-drama film 83, where he shared the screen with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Tickets

Ticket prices start from ₹799 onwards.