'Brown Munda' AP Dhillon Turns Heads In Burberry At London Fashion Week

Singer-rapper AP Dhillon stole the spotlight at Burberry’s Spring/Summer 2026 showcase during London Fashion Week. The highly anticipated event took place at the iconic Kensington Gardens, where Burberry fans and fashion insiders gathered to witness Daniel Lee’s newest vision for the heritage brand.

AP Dhillon arrived in an outfit that perfectly balanced classic tailoring with modern edge. His deep chocolate-brown custom Burberry suit, designed under creative director Daniel Lee, featured a sharp silhouette with clean lines and a sleek fit that highlighted his tall frame. Adding a unique touch, the Punjabi star styled it with a long tasseled scarf, draped effortlessly, a subtle yet striking nod to Burberry’s 169-year heritage of craftsmanship.

The combination of earthy tones and elegant layering gave his look both timeless sophistication and youthful freshness, cementing him as one of the best-dressed stars of the night.

A star among icons

While celebrities like Jonathan Bailey and legendary model Twiggy graced the front row, it was AP Dhillon’s effortlessly suave presence that caught everyone’s eye. Known globally for blending Punjabi beats with contemporary hip-hop, the singer proved that his style game is just as bold as his music.

Social media buzzed with clips and photos of Dhillon’s appearance, many calling his Burberry look “regal,” “refreshingly modern,” and “red carpet worthy.”

Burberry SS26: Music meets fashion

The runway itself leaned into British cultural heritage, fusing Beatles-era suits with Black Sabbath grit. Lee’s designs showcased mod checks, denim trenches, fringed coats, shimmering crochet minis, and festival-inspired textures. While the show itself explored louder, rock-driven territory, Dhillon’s polished look outside the runway felt like the perfect embodiment of Burberry’s new direction, rooted in tradition yet unafraid of reinvention.

From sold-out concerts to luxury fashion week appearances, AP Dhillon continues to blur boundaries between music, culture, and style. His Burberry appearance not only turned heads but also positioned him firmly as a global fashion force to watch.