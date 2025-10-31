Halloween 2025: Whip Up Some Spooky Treats For Family & Friends

File Image

Halloween isn't just about costumes and creepy decor, it's also the perfect excuse to whip up some wickedly delicious treats! From gooey monster cupcakes to ghost-shaped cookies, 2025's Halloween kitchen is all about fun, flavour, and a little fright. Whether you’re hosting a spooky bash or cosy movie night, these recipes by Chef Gaurav Madan, Executive Chef at The Fern Goregaon, promise a hauntingly sweet celebration.

Cookie Monster Cupcake

Ingredients

Read Also Spooky Cocktails For Your Halloween Party! These Exclusive Recipes Are Sure To Impress Your Guests

Fang Bite Cookies

Ingredients

Halloween Brownies

Ingredients