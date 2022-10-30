Halloween 2022: Unleash the spirits with these sinister cocktails at Mumbai's iconic place Out of the Blue in Khar

e-Paper Get App
The restaurant has summoned the spooky spirits and channelled all things terrifying to curate a Halloween to remember

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
Halloween is that time of the year when you can let your hair down and have some seriously spooky fun! This may mean wild seasonal decorations, edgy costumes, and scary makeup! All this wouldn’t be possible without a healthy dose of liquid courage. This Halloween, Out Of The Blue has introduced Halloween special cocktails from October 27 – 31, 2022.

These limited-edition cocktails, specially crafted for Halloween, look as good as they taste and will satisfy your curiosity to try the most lethal blends! Try The Grave Digger - a Vodka based drink infused with fresh berries and lychee, green apple syrup, and Martini Binco or go for the spooky rum-based cocktail called the Spiked Jolly which is composed of Blue Curacao, Pineapple Juice, Watermelon Juice, Lemon Juice, and fresh Kiwi.

On offer is also Blood Moon which is a more modern take on the classic whiskey sour crafted with Whiskey, Egg White, Raspberry puree, SS Mix, and Pink Grapefruit. For the coffee aficionados, Black Cauldron - a coffee-inspired cocktail awaits featuring Espresso, Kahlua, and Vodka. Last but definitely not the least is Kiss To Die - a gin-based cocktail garnished with Pink Grape and Thyme and made of gin, Martini Rosso, and Ginger Ale.

This Halloween, Out Of The Blue is creepin' it real with hauntingly delicious drinks that double as the best thirst-quenching beverages; perfect to add a spooky touch!

Ongoing till October 31, 2022. 7 pm to 12 pm.

At Out Of The Blue, Khar, west.

Price: INR 1,000 + for two.

Contact: +91 9324839393.

