Halloween 2022: Avail a spook-tacular treat for your kid only at INR 9 with The Finch's Halloween offer 

Halloween 2022: Avail a spook-tacular treat for your kid only at Rs 9 with The Finch's Halloween offer Celebrate the spirit of Halloween as Finch Mumbai brings a spooktacular kids platter for your munchkins

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 02:57 PM IST
article-image
As October ends, it brings with it the spooktacular festival of Halloween. From dressing up in scary costumes to indulging in one too many freaky treats, ‘Tis the season to be terrified. The Finch Mumbai, has taken the onus upon themselves to provide little munchkins with a positively terrifying experience, by putting together an enthralling Halloween themed platter at just INR. 9. 

Uplifting the spirit of the occasion, the platter will don specially crafted delicacies like, delicious Oreo Shake, Scary smileys, Haunted Penne Pasta in Mix sauce, Margherita Pizza and a Banana Walnut Muffin. The special offer is applicable for two kids below 10 years accompanied by one adult. 

Expect a special surprise for the best face painting. You can also binge on delicious bites from the Halloween special menu which includes Zombie Cigar, Devilish Prawn, Dementor Kofta, Screaming Spicy Arrabiata and wicked mutton biryani to name a few. Desserts like Death by Chocolate will send literal and celebratory chills down your spine.

Ongoing till October 31. 12 pm to 7 pm.

At The Finch, Andheri East

Contact: +91 99209 10619

