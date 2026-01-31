 Guru Ravidas Jayanti: Know History, Significance & More About This Revered Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleGuru Ravidas Jayanti: Know History, Significance & More About This Revered Day

Guru Ravidas Jayanti: Know History, Significance & More About This Revered Day

Guru Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated annually to honor the contributions of Guru Ravidas. He was a poet-saint, social reformer, and spiritual leader who founded the Ravidassia religion. For more information about Guru Ravidas Jayanti, please refer to the details provided below.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 05:19 PM IST
article-image
Guru Ravidas Jayanti | Twitter/@mssirsa

Guru Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated annually to honour the contributions of Guru Ravidas. He was a poet-saint, social reformer, and spiritual leader who founded the Ravidassia religion. Renowned for his role in the Bhakti movement, it is believed that Guru Ravidas was born in 1377 CE in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. He was one of the first advocates for basic human rights for all Indians.

Rising to prominence during the Bhakti Movement, he taught spirituality and promoted a message of equality that sought to liberate people from the oppression of the Indian caste system. For more information about Guru Ravidas Jayanti, please refer to the details provided below.

About Guru Ravidas

Guru Ravidas was a revered saint known for his teachings of equality, love, and harmony. Throughout his life, he worked tirelessly to eradicate discrimination, promote social reform, and dedicate himself to the betterment of society. Every year, on the auspicious occasion of Magha Purnima, Guru Ravidas's birthday is celebrated as Guru Ravidas Jayanti to honour his significant contributions.

FPJ Shorts
Union Cabinet Clears Budget 2026–27; Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Set To Present 9th Budget In Lok Sabha
Union Cabinet Clears Budget 2026–27; Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Set To Present 9th Budget In Lok Sabha
Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: 'Don't Have Much Expectations, But Let's See,' Says Priyanka Gandhi
Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: 'Don't Have Much Expectations, But Let's See,' Says Priyanka Gandhi
Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet 30 College Students Post Budget Speech
Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet 30 College Students Post Budget Speech
'Keen To See What Benefits Centre Gives To Poll-Bound Kerala': Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Ahead Of Union Budget Presentation - Video
'Keen To See What Benefits Centre Gives To Poll-Bound Kerala': Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Ahead Of Union Budget Presentation - Video

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2026: Date and time

According to Drik Panchang, this year, 649th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas will fall on Sunday, February 1, 2026.

Purnima Tithi Begins - 05:52 AM on Feb 01, 2026

Purnima Tithi Ends - 03:38 AM on Feb 02, 2026

Guru Ravidas

Guru Ravidas | X/ @HappySi79054951

Read Also
Magha Purnima Vrat 2025: Date, Muhurat, Rituals, And All You Need To Know
article-image

Ravidas Jayanti celebrations

Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated by a large number of followers. The festivities typically begin with a holy bath, followed by a special aarti to seek the blessings of the esteemed Guru. A significant gathering occurs at the Shri Guru Ravidass Janam Asthan Mandir, where many come together to celebrate the festival. Additionally, followers often dress up as Guru Ravidas to participate in the 'Nagar Kirtan'.

Ravidas Jayanti: History explained

Guru Ravidas is a revered Indian saint, poet, and social reformer who always fought against caste discrimination. Saint Ravidas, who always believed in one god, the Almighty, introduced the concept of Begumpura, a utopian city without sorrow or discrimination.

Guru Ravidas is also known as Rohidas, Raidas and Ruhidas. According to the Hindu calendar, he was born on the full day of Magha month and that is why his birth anniversary is celebrated every year on Maghi Purnima.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Guru Ravidas Jayanti: Know History, Significance & More About This Revered Day
Guru Ravidas Jayanti: Know History, Significance & More About This Revered Day
Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 Brings Yoga, Pottery, Theatre & More For Children - Watch
Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 Brings Yoga, Pottery, Theatre & More For Children - Watch
Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Wears Maroon Kanchivaram Silk Saree With Shawl To Honour Tamil Nadu
Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Wears Maroon Kanchivaram Silk Saree With Shawl To Honour Tamil Nadu
Award-Winning Chef, Writer, And Singer Suvir Saran Opens Up About Life, Love, And His Book ‘Tell...
Award-Winning Chef, Writer, And Singer Suvir Saran Opens Up About Life, Love, And His Book ‘Tell...
Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026: ‘Curating Literature Is A Responsibility As The World Tilts...
Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026: ‘Curating Literature Is A Responsibility As The World Tilts...