 Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Muhurat, Date, History, Rituals And All You Need To Know
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024, known as Gurpurab or Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav, commemorates the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh guru, and is highly significant in Sikhism. It celebrates Guru Nanak's teachings of togetherness, fairness, and selfless service, which are fundamental to Sikhism.

Manasi Kamble
article-image
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 | FPJ

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024, referred to as Gurpurab or Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav, celebrates the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the initial Sikh guru, and holds great importance in Sikhism. It honours Guru Nanak's principles of unity, equality, and altruistic service, which are essential to Sikh beliefs.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Date And Muhurat

This year, the festivities will occur on Friday, November 15, commemorating the 555th birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. As per Drik Panchang, the ceremonies will start with Purnima Tithi at 06:19 AM on November 15 and end at 02:58 AM on November 16.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: History

Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born on April 15, 1469, in Talwandi (currently Nankana Sahib, Pakistan). Being the offspring of Mehta Kalu and Mata Tripta, he exhibited a keen interest in spirituality from a young age, challenging social injustices and traditions. At the age of 30, he underwent a spiritual awakening, advocating for the belief that humanity surpasses religious barriers, famously declaring, “There is no Hindu, no Muslim, no Christian.”

Guiding Light: The Way Of Guru Nanak
article-image

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Rituals

The occasion is commemorated with immense enthusiasm by Sikhs worldwide, highlighting his teachings that resonate beyond Sikhism, affecting Hindus and others as well. Ceremonies for Guru Nanak Jayanti feature nagar kirtan parades, ongoing recitations of the Guru Granth Sahib, kirtan gatherings, and community aid via Langar Seva, offering complimentary meals that foster equality. Believers also participate in prayers and Ardas, reflecting the fundamental principles of Sikhism through acts of service and dedication.

