Guiding Light: The Way Of Guru Nanak

Guru Nanak was a prophet of harmony— one of the greatest spiritual luminaries in Indian history of humanity. Far and wide travelled Guru Nanak. For twenty-five years he moved, from place to place. He travelled all over India. He went to Persia and Peshawar, to Baku and Baghdad, to Kabul and Constantinople, to Ceylon and Turkestan. We are told by some that he also visited Egypt and Sudan.

Everywhere the great Guru held satsang. He preached and sang the Name of the One God of all nations and races and religions— the Sat Kartar, the Creator of all that is.

An influence flowed out of the great Guru: and many who saw Him felt irresistibly drawn to Him. The poor and needy, the friendless and forsaken ones, lepers and untouchables, sinners and criminals were dear to Him. To them He gave the love for which their hearts hungered and their souls were athirst.

His voice was like cool water in the desert. His smile was a benediction. And his laughter was like moonlight playing with the waves of the sea. To reach God — teaches Guru Nanak — walk the way of love. Love Him alone: and if you love others — your children and friends and relatives — love them for His sake.

The essential thing in life is to cultivate devotion to God and to have an intense yearning for His Lotus Feet. Nothing else counts. The knowledge of the world and its wealth and possessions and pleasures and power are toys which may interest those who are of the earth, earthy. He who would seek God must develop the attitude of Hanuman who regarded priceless diamonds as trash because they did not contain his Beloved. And when, on one occasion, Hanuman was asked what day it was, he answered: "I do not know what day it is. Nor do I know the phase of the moon. I do but know that Rama is my Beloved: and I commune with Him within my heart!”

Guru Nanak's message to multitudes was the message of bhakti, devotion, love.

*November 15 is sacred as Guru Nanak Dev’s Birthday.

Dada J P Vaswani is a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader