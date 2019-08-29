Guiding Light: Unlock Your Energies through Yoga

When we say “yoga,” probably for many of you it means some impossible physical postures. That is not what we are referring to as yoga. Yoga means to be in perfect tune. When you are in yoga, your body, mind and spirit and the existence are in absolute harmony. When you fine-tune yourself to such a point where everything functions so beautifully within you, naturally the best of your abilities will just flow out of you. When you are happy, your energies always function better. Have you noticed that when you are happy you have endless energy? Even if you don’t eat, if you don’t sleep, you can go on and on. So, just a little happiness is liberating you from your normal limitations of energy and capability.

Now, yoga is the science of activating your inner energies in such a way that your body, mind and emotions function at their highest peak. When your body and mind function in a completely different state of relaxation and a certain level of blissfulness, you can be released from so many things that most people are suffering from.

There are also other dimensions to yoga. When you activate your energies, you can function in a different way. As you are sitting here right now, you consider yourself to be a person. You are identified with many things, but what you call as “myself” is actually just a certain amount of energy.

Modern science says that the whole existence is just energy manifesting itself in different ways. If this is so, then you are also just a little bit of energy functioning in a particular way. As far as science is concerned, this same energy which you call as “myself” can be here as a rock, lie there as mud, stand up as a tree, bark as a dog, or sit here as you. Everything is the same energy, but functioning at different levels of capability.

There is a whole technology as to how to use this energy for higher possibilities. Every human being must explore and know this. Otherwise, life becomes very limited and accidental. You get to do only what you are exposed to. Once you start activating your inner energies, your capabilities happen in a different sphere altogether. Yoga is a tool to find ultimate expression to life.

— Sadhguru, Isha Foundation