Guiding Light: Serve with Love

The nature of this very existence is to serve. As we look around us, it almost seems like this vast, magical Universe was created to do our bidding. Trees that allow us to breathe and live, water to sustain us, Earth that nourishes us, a Sun that keeps us warm, and beauty that nourishes us spiritually. If we find nothing that we can be of service to, then we serve ourselves. This brings us to a question. Is it possible to do this which seems to come so naturally to us with love? When we infuse this powerful quality of love into all that we do, we stay true to the sense of service or Seva. Love is a tool that manages to absorb a piece of divinity, and bring it along.

Imagine a child in a candy store. He or she cannot resist from asking his/her parents for a sweet treat. Every child asks, and all parents are happy to serve their children. But, what if rather than simply asking as a command or an instruction, the child requests with love? This will put the parent in a position of obligation, and the outcome will be favorable. Even the manner in which the question was delivered is sure to be rewarded. Everyone must learn to act and serve with love. A mother’s food cannot ever be replaced. Not even by the choicest of delicacies that come out of a 5-star dining kitchen. The secret ingredient is love of course! A mother makes the food with love and serves it up with even more love. Therefore, even though the 5-star rated food is prepared with more care, the higher taste is that of the mother’s love. Loving service makes it possible to live a prosperous and peaceful life.

— Grand Master Akshar, Yoga Master & Spiritual Guide