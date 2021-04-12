Gudi Padwa 2021: Greetings, wishes, SMS, quotes to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Gudi Padwa, the Hindu New Year Day known by different names, will be celebrated on April 13.
The festival falls on the first day of the Hindu month of Chaitra which coincides with March or April in the Gregorian calendar. It is one of the most important festivals for Maharashtrians as it marks the traditional New Year for Maharashtrians.
Gudi Padwa is celebrated by hoisting gudi, preparing delicious food and buying gold jewellery.
According to mythology, it is the day when Lord Brahma created the Universe and hence is one of the most auspicious days of the year. While for some people it is the day when Lord Rama was coroneted in Ayodhya after his victory over Ravana.
This year, while the festivities are going to be a lowkey affair owing the COVID-19 pandemic, here are some special Facebook, WhatsApp messages, greetings, and images you can send to your loved ones:
Raw mangoes, neem, and jaggery represent the sour, bitter and sweet flavours of life.
May the flavours of Gudi fill your life in the coming year.
Happy Gudi Padwa!
On this auspicious occasions of Gudi Padwa,
May you be endowed with Happiness, Health & Wealth.
Happy Gudi Padwa!
This Gudi Padwa, may your enemies become friends,
The darkness of negativity fade away from your life,
And you discover a new person within you.
Happy Gudi Padwa!
On this auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa,
May you be blessed with happiness, prosperity and success.
Happy Gudi Padwa!
A new hope,
A new beginning,
A new dream is waiting to unfold.
May this New Year brings your way
Millions of joys unheard – untold.
Happy Gudi Padwa!
May the festival of Gudi Padwa bring you luck, success and happiness.
Best wishes to you and your family.
Happy Gudi Padwa!
May the festival of lights be the harbinger of joy and prosperity.
As the holy occasion of Gudi Padwa is here and the atmosphere is filled with the spirit of mirth and love,
Here’s hoping this festival of beauty brings your way bright sparkles of contentment,
That stay with you through the days ahead.
Wishing you a Happy Gudi Padwa!
May divine blessings of peace and virtue shower on you on Gudi Padwa!
Gudi Padwa is finally here,
An important day for you and me.
I pray for your good will and health,
May you be blessed till eternity.
Happy Gudi Padwa!
