Gudi Padwa 2021: Greetings, wishes, SMS, quotes to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Gudi Padwa, the Hindu New Year Day known by different names, will be celebrated on April 13.

The festival falls on the first day of the Hindu month of Chaitra which coincides with March or April in the Gregorian calendar. It is one of the most important festivals for Maharashtrians as it marks the traditional New Year for Maharashtrians.

Gudi Padwa is celebrated by hoisting gudi, preparing delicious food and buying gold jewellery.

According to mythology, it is the day when Lord Brahma created the Universe and hence is one of the most auspicious days of the year. While for some people it is the day when Lord Rama was coroneted in Ayodhya after his victory over Ravana.

This year, while the festivities are going to be a lowkey affair owing the COVID-19 pandemic, here are some special Facebook, WhatsApp messages, greetings, and images you can send to your loved ones:

Raw mangoes, neem, and jaggery represent the sour, bitter and sweet flavours of life.

May the flavours of Gudi fill your life in the coming year.

Happy Gudi Padwa!

On this auspicious occasions of Gudi Padwa,

May you be endowed with Happiness, Health & Wealth.

Happy Gudi Padwa!