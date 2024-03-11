'Google Doodle' Marks 'Flat White Coffee': Here Is The Recipe To Cherish The Ivory Aroma And Strong Taste

Google Doodle

Coffee is the best beverage to awaken your senses, tantalise your taste buds, and stimulate your vision. In the list of various cherished coffee recipes, 'Flat White Coffee' is celebrated for its cheerful ivory aroma and espresso-based, strong frothy texture. Today, 'Google Doodle' cherishes the glorious tale and current trend of this popular drink with an illustration of a cute coffee cup, beans, and blue mug to replicate another happy magic of caffeine.

The Story Of Foamy Flat White Coffee

Flat coffee was included in the Oxford Dictionary on March 11, 2011, marking a day for worldwide celebrations. It also became one of the top beverages in Australia and New Zealand during the 1980s. Both countries claim their supremacy over the origin story, but the widespread popularity of flat white coffee is something that has already crossed borders.

The Recipe

The black expresso is regarded as ' short black', while the blend of milk with expresso is known as flat white. The recipe for a strong, smooth, and steamy flat white coffee takes just a few minutes and 2 steps. You have to just blend bubbly milk with double or single shots of expresso.

Flat white coffee is mostly served in beautiful small Tulip cups with a customised balance between the proportion of coffee and milk.

The art of pouring milk steadily is also mandatory for a perfect foamy layer on top that looks super aesthetic and incredibly scrumptious, like an evergreen memory in a cosy light brown cloak.