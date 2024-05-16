PHOTOS: 7 Beautiful Destinations To Visit In Manipur's Imphal

By: Rahul M | May 16, 2024
Imphal is considered one of the ancient cities in India. It is surrounded by natural beauty. The city also has numerous religious sites, and Sanamahi Temple is one of them.
Kangla Fort, a significant historical landmark, is one of the major tourists destinations in the city. Situated near the banks of the Imphal river, the fort offers a unique blend of history and natural beauty.
Shree Govindajee Temple, a place of great reverence, is dedicated to Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha. Its religious significance for the locals is a testament to the deep-rooted spirituality of the city.
Iskcon Temple is home to Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha. The temple is known for its architecture.
Singada Dam is located 19 km from Imphal city. The dam is surrounded by lush greenery and offers scenic beauty.
Matai Garden is very popular in the state. The beautiful garden is home to a wide variety of flowers and plants.
Keibul Lamjao National Park is a famous National park in India. It is situated in the Bishnupur district and is home to numerous wildlife and plants.
