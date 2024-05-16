World Baking Day 2024: Date, Significance and Quotes For Bakers

By: Rahul M | May 16, 2024
May 17 is observed as World Baking Day to encourage bakers around the world. It is celebrated to spread love by baking together.
Celebrate this day by baking your favourite cake or pastry and sharing it with your loved ones.
"Cooking and baking is both physical and mental therapy", Mary Berry, Food journalist and Chef.
"When you see a beautiful loaf of bread, slow down, appreciate it, enjoy it, then give yourself a chance to think!", -Chris Geiger.
"Never ask a baker what went into a pie. Just eat", George R. R. Martin, a dance with dragons.
"If baking is any labor at all, it's a labor of love. A love that gets passed from generation to generation", Regina Brett, American Author.
"God gives us the ingredients for our daily bread, but he expect us to do the baking!", -Chip Ingram, Pastor.
