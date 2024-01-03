 2 Artistically-Crafted Malts Available For Whisky Lovers In Mumbai
Creating a unique sensory experience, the brand informed that the Rye Malt and Cigar Malt from their collection will be available for patrons in the maximum city.

Swarna Srikanth
Wednesday, January 03, 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Consilium Whisky In Mumbai

2024 started on a high note for whisky lovers as India welcomed two new malts to celebrate. Consilium Black Whisky, a popular alcohol brand known for its first blended rye malt and peat whiskies in the bottled-in-India category, announced making available two new artistically-crafted varieties this party season in Mumbai.

Consilium Black Rye Malt

Of the two recent launches, Consilium Black Rye Malt happens to be a scintillating fusion of Scotch and German Rye. The beverage comes alive after marrying 5-year-old Highland malts and 3-year-old German Rye, followed by getting finished in Virgin Oak.

This unconventional concoction has reportedly won a Silver Medal in the World Whisky Category at Spirits selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles (CMB).

Price: INR 1800/-

Consilium Black Cigar Malt

As the name says "Cigar," the whisky considers intriguing notes of smoked tobacco for an unparalleled sensory experience with its distinctive aroma and taste. This malt features 5-year-old Highland malts and 3-year-old peated Islay malts, blended and aged to perfection in Charred Bourbon casks. It also embraces the subtleness of caramel and charcoal with with a rich oak wood finish.

This unique blend reportedly holds a Gold Medal in the World Whisky Category at the The Spirits Selection by CMB.

Price: INR 1975/-

The brand believes that its products are more than just a drink and a rare experience that resonates in a contemporary symphony of flavour. Talking about bringing the world of Consilium Whisky to the Indian market, Country Head Manish Mohnani said, "We aim to introduce tipplers with taste profiles not currently available here. Having started with Mumbai, we also plan to serve whisky lovers in other parts of India in the future."

