Gigi Hadid Dolls Up In Stunning Miu Miu Dress For Date Night With Bradley Cooper

Hadid stepped out in a striking patchwork maxi dress from Miu Miu’s latest collection. The unique design featured panels of fabric stitched together with eclectic patterns, vibrant colors, and intricate embellishments. The neckline and slender shoulder straps sparkled with crystal details, while shimmering beaded fringe added movement and flair.

To complement her standout look, Hadid opted for understated accessories, pairing the dress with silver strappy slingback heels from Miu Miu and playful white gold earrings by Bonbonwhims, designed to resemble soda can ring pulls.

Bradley Cooper’s effortless all-black ensemble

While Hadid went all out in high fashion, her partner Bradley Cooper chose a more relaxed yet refined look. The actor wore a Louis Vuitton black button-down shirt, tailored trousers, and chunky boots, striking the perfect balance between casual and chic. The couple held hands throughout the evening, sharing affectionate moments as they entered and exited the venue.

Inside Gigi and Bradley’s relationship

Hadid and Cooper first sparked dating rumors in 2023 and have since been spotted on numerous outings together, from intimate dinner dates to family gatherings. Although the pair typically keep their romance private, their public appearances always grab attention.

Earlier this year, in a candid conversation with Vogue, Hadid opened up about Cooper, calling him a huge source of inspiration. “I respect him so much as a creative, and I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief,” she shared.

Gigi Hadid: A consistent fashion force

While Hadid has scaled back on runway appearances recently to focus on family life and her brand Guest In Residence, moments like these reinforce her influence in the fashion world. With her daring choice of a patchwork Miu Miu gown at NYFW, she reminded fans and fashion insiders alike why she continues to be a muse for top designers.