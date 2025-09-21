Last Solar Eclipse Of 2025: Date, Time, Visibility & Where To Watch

Pinterest

Skywatchers around the globe are gearing up for the final solar eclipse of 2025, which will take place on Sunday, September 21. This rare celestial event will be a partial solar eclipse, where the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, obscuring part of the Sun’s disk.

What is a partial solar eclipse?

Unlike a total solar eclipse, where the Sun is completely hidden behind the Moon, a partial eclipse happens when only a portion of the Sun is covered. During this phase, the Moon’s shadow only partially blocks the sunlight, creating a dramatic yet less intense sight compared to a total eclipse.

Solar eclipse date and timings

-Start Time (IST): 10:59 PM, September 21

-Maximum Eclipse (IST): 1:11 AM, September 22

-End Time (IST): 3:23 AM, September 22

For reference, in Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), the eclipse begins at 1:29 PM, peaks at 3:41 PM, and concludes by 5:53 PM on September 21.

Where will the eclipse be visible?

The September solar eclipse will be visible across select regions of the Southern Hemisphere:

-Antarctica: visible between 4:49 AM and 6:53 PM (local time)

-Australia: visible from 6:13 AM to 7:36 AM

-New Zealand: visible between 5:41 AM and 8:36 AM

-Pacific Ocean & Atlantic Ocean: partial visibility over vast stretches of open waters

Unfortunately, the event will not be visible in India, as it occurs after sunset. However, space enthusiasts can still watch live streams hosted by astronomy platforms and observatories online.

Why isn’t the eclipse visible in India?

Since the eclipse begins late at night for Indian Standard Time, the Sun will have already set below the horizon. That makes direct observation impossible for viewers in India. Online broadcasts will therefore be the only way for Indian astronomy lovers to witness this phenomenon.

Next solar eclipse: What’s coming in 2026?

This September eclipse marks the last solar eclipse of 2025. The next one is scheduled for February 17, 2026, and it will be an annular solar eclipse. During this event, the Moon will appear slightly smaller than the Sun, creating the famous “ring of fire” effect. It will be visible mainly from Antarctica, with a partial eclipse observable in regions of Africa, South America, the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Indian Ocean.

Later in August 2026, skywatchers can look forward to a total solar eclipse, a much more dramatic spectacle where day briefly turns into night.