Get rid of dark circles naturally with these ingredients

Don’t you just hate it when everything about your look is just on point and the only deal breaker are dark and rather persistent rings beneath your eyes? Ranging from stress, lack of sleep, hormonal changes to a disturbed lifestyle, there can be many reasons for dark circles to appear under your eyes. While many of you spend an awful lot of money on chemical-laden products and eye-repair creams, they may or may not prove right for the type of skin you possess. However, you can always resort to simple yet effective home remedies that can help you get rid of your dark circles, without any damage at all. These are some tried and tested ones.

Ingredients required

Aloe vera, Rose water, Tomatoes, Lemon, Potato, Cucumber, Cotton pads

Aloe Vera

Moisturised skin is less likely to sag and will stay healthy longer. And, aloe vera is an effective moisturiser. Additionally, aloe vera also helps nourish the skin, preventing premature ageing. Before hitting the sack, gently apply aloe vera gel under the eyes and massage for five to seven minutes. Don’t rinse unless you feel sticky and uncomfortable. Repeat regularly.

Rosewater

This one can surely be termed as grandmom’s secret remedy. Rosewater is refreshing, rejuvenating and can practically be used on almost all skin types. It’s also a mild astringent and can be an effective skin toner. Soak cotton eye pads in rose water and place them over the eyelids. Leave on for 10 to 15 minutes. Repeat every night.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes are natural bleaching agents. They also contain antioxidants that help tame down the discolouration around the eye area. Mix one teaspoon of tomato juice with a spoon of lemon juice and apply under the eyes. Let it remain for 10 minutes and rinse it off with cold water. Do it daily.

Grated potatoes or cucumber

Vitamins, antioxidants and the anti-inflammatory nature of these cooling veggies staves off darkening. Grate raw potatoes or cucumber and place the shreds on your eyes. Relax and remove them after 10-12 minutes. Repeat every night.