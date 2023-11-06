Get Ready To Dance To The Beat Of 100 Drums At Meghalaya's Wangala Festival; Check Details

Wangala Festival | Twitter/Indianbackdrop

Meghalaya, the northeastern state full of natural wonders like Cherrapunji- the world's wettest place; Mawsmai Cave; and Māwsynrām- the world's live bridge made with tree roots and trunks, is also known for its different tribes, and vibrant culture.

But do you know that the state hosts an annual festival to showcase the culture and heritage of the Garo tribe every year? That is nothing short of a spectacular event.

Meghalaya is all set to host the Wangala Festival, also known as the 100 Drums Festival this year on November 10. The festival offers an enchanting glimpse into the rich culture, deep reverence for nature, and agricultural way of life of the Garo community.

The celebration of the Wangala Festival marks the end of a period of toil, which brings good output on the fields. The festival is when tribals offer sacrifices to please their main deity, Saljong- the Sun God.

It is generally celebrated for two days and sometimes continues for even a week. The festival is celebrated in a grand way in Tura and the West Garo Hills villages of Sadolpara by the Garo tribe in Meghalaya.

The Rhythmic Heartbeat: 100 Drums

The Wangala dance is the centerpiece of the festival, an exuberant display of synchronized movements to the drumming. It's a visual and auditory spectacle that showcases the Garo people's unity, spirit, and connection to the land.

The orchestra of men uses indigenous instruments, including drums, gongs, and flutes, punctuated by the sonorous music of a primitive flute made of buffalo horn. The beats of these drums, accompanied by the enchanting melodies of bamboo flutes and gongs, infuse the festival with an irresistible energy.

Handcrafted Treasures

The festival also boasts stalls and exhibitions displaying Garo craftsmanship, offering handmade textiles, bamboo and cane products, and traditional jewelry. These stalls are perfect for picking up unique souvenirs that capture the essence of Meghalaya's rich culture.

So, what are you waiting for? Book your tickets to Meghalaya and pack your bags to experience the rhythmic drumming, captivating dances, and delectable cuisine in a land that boasts stunning scenic beauty.

