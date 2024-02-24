Gen Z Dating Tips: Check Out Tinder's A-Z Handbook To Mastering This Generation's Love Style

Swiping right, but need ideas on planning a perfect date? If you have a Gen Z partner, here's something to help. Tinder has curated an A-Z list of date ideas for all the young singles out there. It revolves around the theme "Time Together" as the dating app suggests that no wonder Gen Z loves Alphabet Dating, the latest trend where each date takes inspiration from a letter of the alphabet.
Interestingly, Tinder partnered with Nona Uppal, a Gen Z romance author, to curate the list of date ideas to make Alphabet Dating exciting. The ultimate love style handbook comes along with a bunch of icebreakers to kickstart a conversation and set the fire on.
Check the list right here:
A - Arcade adventure
Ready player two? Let's see if our high scores match our vibe!
B - Book club for two
I'm looking for someone to be the plot twist in my life. I promise not to spoil the ending... of the book or our date
C- Coffee date
If our coffee preferences align, this might be the start of a beautiful brewmance
D - Dance class
I’m tryna cha-cha-cha into your life
E - Escape room
If you can help me escape an escape room, you're already a hero in my book
F - Food tour
Food tour in our city? I wanna know if you’re (into) sweet, spicy, or a little bit of both.
G - Go-karting
Racing towards finding someone who can keep up – both on and off the track!
H - Hiking
Let's hike and seek... adventure and maybe a little romance.
I - Ice cream date
Let's build the perfect ice cream sundae together. FYI - I take my toppings very seriously!!
J - Jazz night
HMU if you can handle my jazz hands and questionable dance moves
K - Karaoke
What’s your embarrassing go-to Karaoke song?
L - Live gig
Want to go for a live gig and maybe steal fries from each other's plates?
M - Mini golf
I’m tryna golf my way into a date with you, one mini obstacle at a time!
N - Nighttime Beach Stroll
Wanna feel the sand between our toes and listen to the waves under the moonlight?
O - Outdoor picnic
I packed the snacks; you bring the charm. Deal?
P - Poker night
Looking for someone to bluff with, preferably in cards!
Q - Quiz and Trivia night
If you get full marks on a quiz I make you, I’ll let you decide our next date night
R - Roller skating
Hope you're ready to roll into some fun – both on and off the rink!
S - Stand up comedy
Ready to laugh until it hurts? Warning: witty banter may ensue
T - Thrift store shopping
I’m Fashionably frugal, up for a thrift store date?
U - Upcycling Workshop
Crafting, repurposing, and maybe a little bit of clumsy hammering—sounds like a plan?
V - Volunteering together
Let's swap the usual dinner date for something meaningful. Wanna go for a beach cleanup?
W - Walk in the park
Join me for a stroll – where we talk, laugh, and maybe accidentally sync our steps
X - Xbox
Leveling up in games and leveling up in dating. Double win tonight!
Y - Yoga with puppies
I hate yoga, but I might like it if it has you and puppies involved.
Z - Zumba class
Wanna zumba the night away with me?