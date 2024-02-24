Gen Z Dating Tips: Check Out Tinder's A-Z Handbook To Mastering This Generation's Love Style

Swiping right, but need ideas on planning a perfect date? If you have a Gen Z partner, here's something to help. Tinder has curated an A-Z list of date ideas for all the young singles out there. It revolves around the theme "Time Together" as the dating app suggests that no wonder Gen Z loves Alphabet Dating, the latest trend where each date takes inspiration from a letter of the alphabet.

Interestingly, Tinder partnered with Nona Uppal, a Gen Z romance author, to curate the list of date ideas to make Alphabet Dating exciting. The ultimate love style handbook comes along with a bunch of icebreakers to kickstart a conversation and set the fire on.

Check the list right here:

A - Arcade adventure

Ready player two? Let's see if our high scores match our vibe!

B - Book club for two

I'm looking for someone to be the plot twist in my life. I promise not to spoil the ending... of the book or our date

C- Coffee date

If our coffee preferences align, this might be the start of a beautiful brewmance

D - Dance class

I’m tryna cha-cha-cha into your life

E - Escape room

If you can help me escape an escape room, you're already a hero in my book

F - Food tour

Food tour in our city? I wanna know if you’re (into) sweet, spicy, or a little bit of both.

G - Go-karting

Racing towards finding someone who can keep up – both on and off the track!

H - Hiking

Let's hike and seek... adventure and maybe a little romance.

I - Ice cream date

Let's build the perfect ice cream sundae together. FYI - I take my toppings very seriously!!

J - Jazz night

HMU if you can handle my jazz hands and questionable dance moves

K - Karaoke

What’s your embarrassing go-to Karaoke song?

L - Live gig

Want to go for a live gig and maybe steal fries from each other's plates?

M - Mini golf

I’m tryna golf my way into a date with you, one mini obstacle at a time!

N - Nighttime Beach Stroll

Wanna feel the sand between our toes and listen to the waves under the moonlight?

O - Outdoor picnic

I packed the snacks; you bring the charm. Deal?

P - Poker night

Looking for someone to bluff with, preferably in cards!

Q - Quiz and Trivia night

If you get full marks on a quiz I make you, I’ll let you decide our next date night

R - Roller skating

Hope you're ready to roll into some fun – both on and off the rink!

S - Stand up comedy

Ready to laugh until it hurts? Warning: witty banter may ensue

T - Thrift store shopping

I’m Fashionably frugal, up for a thrift store date?

U - Upcycling Workshop

Crafting, repurposing, and maybe a little bit of clumsy hammering—sounds like a plan?

V - Volunteering together

Let's swap the usual dinner date for something meaningful. Wanna go for a beach cleanup?

W - Walk in the park

Join me for a stroll – where we talk, laugh, and maybe accidentally sync our steps

X - Xbox

Leveling up in games and leveling up in dating. Double win tonight!

Y - Yoga with puppies

I hate yoga, but I might like it if it has you and puppies involved.



Z - Zumba class

Wanna zumba the night away with me?