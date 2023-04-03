Geetanjali Salon, Select City Walk, Delhi Revamps its flagship store!

New Delhi (India), March 31: India’s leading high-street brand, Geetanjali Salon, a chain of 150 salons pan-India, re-launched and announced the expansion of its Flagship salon in Select City Walk, Saket, New Delhi, now with bigger premises, elevated and new experiences. Sumit Israni, Managing Director and celebrity hairstylist is praised for his vehemence for the brand with sophisticated establishments at all prime locations tailored to meet the needs of his diverse customers, and celebrities.

Adding to this high-octane store opening was an exclusive preview and party that saw the who’s who of the beauty, fashion & entertainment industry. The evening was graced by some of the prominent faces like designer Abhinav Mishra, and Sarika Israni (Sumit Israni’s wife), Sukhneet Wadhwa, Shivani Girdhar and Sonam Pall, amongst others. While entertainment was at the forefront for the night, the store continued to live up to the expectations of onlookers and everyone present. With a plethora of immersive beauty experiences, the flagship store is pegged as a one-stop solution for beauty connoisseurs and enthusiasts. Its interior highlights minimalistic visual language set against indoor foliage to bring out a certain uniqueness. To further elevate the experience the salon is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities such as WIFI, super-cute ‘Instagrammable’ corners, shoot-friendly lighting, and boasts of an in-store beverage service on demand.

“We are ecstatic as we introduce the expansion and launch of the signature salon in Select City Walk, Delhi, with 3000 square feet of new interiors. Geetanjali Salon has been a pioneer in the professional hair care & beauty space over the past three decades. Our interiors are a crucial part of the experience we want our customers to have. In addition to further evolving this space, we have recently introduced aesthetic services, including hydra facial, BB glow facial and other services. We continue to make our mark as India’s best high-street salon providing exceptional services.

“We believe in customizing & personalizing experiences and treatments for our clients, and offer them the best experience of services and products”

About Geetanjali Salon

Recently won the Best Hair color trophy at Indian Hairdressing Award by Loreal Professional. Recognized in North India as the best salon chain, best salon interior design and hair color.

Geetanjali has been a pioneer in the industry since 1989, with the aim of providing a world-class experience for hair, skin, body spa, hands & feet, barbering, Nails services and makeup services. They have a boastful list of clients like Maheep Kapoor, Rakul Preet, Deepika Padukone, Sanjana Sanghvi, Lisa Haydon, Huma Qureshi, Jas Arora, Bruna Abdulla, Erica Fernandez, Gabrielle and many more. Sumit Israni himself has worked on high-profile clients like Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton. With over 34 years in the industry, Geetanjali has today, become the fastest-growing and most stable salon empire in India having over 150 outlets in 30 cities with over 4000 Creative Artists and Professionals.

Salon Address: Shop no.33 and 34, Level 2, Select Citywalk, District Centre, Saket

