Ganga Saptami 2023: Date, timings, significance and rituals

Ganga Saptami is celebrated every year on the seventh day of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month. It is believed that on the day of Ganga Saptami Goddess Ganga is said to have descended upon the earth.

The Saptami Tithi of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha is starting on 26 April 2023 at 11.27 am. This will end the next day on April 27 at 01.38 pm.

Ganga Saptami has a very special significance in Hinduism. It is believed that worshiping Mother Ganga on this day, freed one from all sins. Bathing in the river Ganga on Ganga Saptami is considered auspicious. Making donations on this day is also considered very fruitful. It is believed worshiping Mother Ganga on the day of Ganga Saptami brings happiness in one’s married life and couples also get the happiness of children.

Rituals

On the day of Ganga Saptami, if one is not able to take the holy bath in the river Ganga, then one can get up before sunrise and take a bath at home by mixing Ganga water in bath water.

After this, establish a Kalash with the idol or picture of Maa Ganga in the temple of your home. Fill this urn with roli, rice, ganga jal, honey, sugar, perfume and cow's milk and place a coconut on top of the urn and put five Ashoka leaves on the face around it. Also tie Kalava on the coconut.

Then perform aarti of Maa Ganga by offering flowers, red sandalwood, fruits and jaggery on the statue or picture of Goddess Ganga. One can also chant the Gayatri Mantra and Ganga Sahastranam Strot while performing this ritual.

