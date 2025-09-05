 Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And Meaning Of The Auspicious Day
Sunanda Singh
article-image
Ganesh Visarjan 2025 | Photo Credit: Canva

Ganesh Visarjan, referred to as Anant Chaturdashi, signifies the grand finale of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. It is the day when faithful followers say goodbye to Lord Ganesha by submerging his statue in water, believing that he returns to Mount Kailash, carrying away sadness and bestowing prosperity and wisdom upon devotees. In 2025, the celebration of Ganesh Visarjan will take place on Saturday, September 6.

About Ganesh Visarjan

Ganesh Visarjan is the act of immersing an idol of Lord Ganesha in water. it marks the end of the Ganesha festival. Followers believe that on this day, Lord Ganesha returns to Mount Kailash carrying sadness, prosperity, and wisdom. Anant Chaturdashi is the day when devotees bid adieu to Ganesha by immersing his idol in water. When carrying the idol of Lord Ganesha for visarjan, it is important to ensure that Lord Ganapati faces the home one last time. This gesture symbolises bidding him farewell, blessing the household, and assuring devotees that he will return next year.

Ganesh Visarjan

Ganesh Visarjan | X/ Ganesh Vanare

Ganesh Visarjan Muhurat 2025

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious day will be observed on Saturday, September 06, 2025.

Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 07:36 AM to 09:10 AM

Afternoon Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 12:19 PM to 05:02 PM

Evening Muhurat (Labha) - 06:37 PM to 08:02 PM

Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 09:28 PM to 01:45 AM, September 07

Early Morning Muhurat (Labha) - 04:36 AM to 06:02 AM, September 07

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 03:12 AM on September 06, 2025

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 01:41 AM on September 07, 2025

Meaning and significance

The Ganesha's festival symbolises the eternal cycle of creation and dissolution. It reminds devotees that life is transient and one must embrace both beginnings and endings with faith. Anant Chaturdashi also holds significance for worshippers of Lord Vishnu, who observe a vrat on this day seeking infinite blessings (Anant means endless).

