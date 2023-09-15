Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Three Special Maharashtrian Style Recipes To Welcome Bappa On A Sweet Note

It's time to embark on a vibrant and joyous journey into the heart of one of India's most beloved and biggest festivals – Ganesh Chaturthi. And What better way to welcome Bappa than a bowl of sweet. Here are three common but special dishes to make on the first day of celebeation.

Kesari Rice Ukdiche Modak

Ingredients

For dough:

Rice flour: 100 grams, Kesar (Saffron): 1 gram, Salt, Oil: 1 teaspoon for greasing

For stuffing:

Freshly grated coconut: 100 grams, Grated jaggery (gur): 80 grams. Roasted poppy seeds (Khus Khus / Posto): 20 grams, Green cardamom powder, Nutmeg powder, Ghee (butter)

Method

Add Kesar to 100 ml water and soak for two hours.

Add the kesari water in a non-stick pan and one teaspoon oil to it.

Bring the water to boil and add the rice flour gradually, stirring continuously to prevent lumps from forming. Cover the pan with a deep lid and pour some water into the lid. Cook on low heat for three minutes.

Transfer the mixture to a large plate. Grease the palms of your hands with oil and knead the dough till completely smooth and pliable. The dough should not stick to your palms. Rest the dough covered with a damp cloth.

For the stuffing add 1 teaspoon ghee in a pan add grated coconut. Roast it until it is brow and then add jaggery, ensure you do not overcook the mixture. Add the roasted poppy seeds, cardamom powder and nutmeg powder.

Divide the dough into ten equal portions and shape them into balls. Grease the palms of your hands and spread each ball to form a three-inch bowl. Press the edges of the bowls to reduce the thickness.

Place a portion of the stuffing in the centre; pleat the edges of the dough and gather them together to form a bundle. Pinch to seal the edges at the top.

Heat sufficient water in a steamer. Place the kesari modak on a perforated plate in the steamer and steam for ten to twelve minutes.

Serve hot Modak on a haldi leaf or banana leaf and pour a dollop of pure ghee on it.

Recipe by Maharaj Ganga Singh from Rasotsav

Banana Sheera (sajjige)

Ingredients

Ripe Bananas: 2 chopped, Green Cardamom: 1 Pod/Seed, Semolina/ Rava: 1cup, Milk: 2 cups, Hot Water: ½ cup, Jaggery: ¼ cup, Ghee: ¼ cup, for toasting, Cashew nuts: 10, Sultana Raisins: 10, Saffron Strands: 4.

Method:

To begin making the Banana Sheera Recipe, toast the semolina on a flat tawa over medium heat. Toast it till it becomes light brown.

Heat a sauce pan with milk, jaggery, water, cardamom, and chopped bananas. Allow it to boil, then add the toasted semolina and keep mixing to create no lumps. Switch off the heat and keep it covered.

In another pan, add the ghee, and once it is heated, add the cashew nuts and raisins and roast them till the raisins bulge.

Add this hot ghee with nuts and raisins to the semolina mixture and mix well.

Serve the Banana Sheera Recipe along with a spicy uppma, which is a great combination for your morning breakfast.

Recipe by Chef Sohail Karimi, Executive Chef, Radisson Blu Resort and Convention Centre, Karjat

Coconut and Rava laddoo

Ingredients

Freshly grated coconut: 2, Semolina (rava / sooji): 1 cup, Sugar: 1/2 cups, Melted ghee: 1/2 cup, Chopped cashewnuts (kaju): 1 tbsp, Raisins (kismis): 1 tbsp, A pinch of saffron (kesar) strands, Cardamom (elaichi) powder:1/2 tsp.

Method:

To make coconut and rava ladoo, dry roast the semolina in a non-stick kadhai on a slow flame for 3 minutes

Switch off the flame, add the coconut and mix well. Keep aside

Combine the sugar and 1 cup of water in a sauce pan, mix well and cook on a medium flame for approx. 5 to 6 minutes, while stirring occasionally. Keep this sugar syrup aside to cool slightly

Heat the ghee in a non-stick kadhai and add the semolina-coconut mixture, cashewnuts and raisins, mix well and cook on medium flame for 5 to 6 minutes, while stirring continuously

Add the sugar syrup, saffron and cardamom powder, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 8 to 10 minutes, while stirring continuously

Transfer the mixture into a 10â (250 mm. ) diameter thali and spread it evenly using a flat ladle. Keep aside to cool for 2 hours

Once cooled, scrape out the mixture from the thali and again mix well

Divide dough into 26 equal portions and shape each portion in between your palms into a round ladoo

Recipe by Tarla Dalal

