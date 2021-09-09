Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Wishes, Greetings, SMS, Quotes to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the widely celebrated Hindu festival in India. Every year people wait desperately to bring the idol of lord Ganesh home. The auspicious occasion is practiced on the remembrance of Lord Ganesh arriving on earth with Goddess mother Parvathi.

The festival is practiced with heavy decorated pandals , sweets -especially modak, prasad and daily Puja's. The idols are either placed at home or at public pandals. It is usually placed for 10 days but some people also practice the rituals for less number of days.

On this glorious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi here are some of the Wishes and greetings to share with your friends and family.

'May you tread on the path of righteousness as shown by Lord Ganesh'. Wishing you and your family a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi



'May the blessings of Shree Ganesha be with you and your family forever'!

''A new sunrise, a new start

Oh Lord Ganesha, keep loving me as your part''.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.



'On the happy occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I wish that good fortune may always be on your side'.



''May Lord Ganesh shower you with success in all your Endeavors''. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2019



''Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi the festival of Lord Ganesh. Spread the message of honesty and love through this world on this day when Lord Ganesh descended on this earth to kill evil''.



''Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Asta Vinayak Namo Namah''! Ganapati Bappa Moraiya!



''Today was the day Lord Ganesh came to earth and destroyed evil with love''. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

''Wishing a beautiful, colorful and cheerful Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone' May this festive occasion bring along many more smiles and many more celebrations for you.

'Wishing you happiness as big as Ganesh’s appetite,

Life as long as his trunk,

Trouble as small as his mouse,

Moments as sweet as modaks'.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 03:41 PM IST