From Sweet To Sparkling, Explore The World Of Cider To Find Your Perfect Pour

Talk of cider and the first thing that comes to mind is apple cider. But it can be made by fermenting pears, black currant, or cherries. Apple cider (also called sweet cider, soft cider, or simply cider) is an unfiltered, unsweetened, non-alcoholic beverage made from apples. It can be alcoholic or non-alcoholic. Non-alcoholic cider is prepared with the same natural ingredients but sans alcohol. This pale to yellow, clear or hazy drink is a kind of wine, refreshing and delicious.

Health benefits

It is without gluten and less carbonation as it is made from pressed apple juice. It contains antioxidants, and natural sugars, as opposed to beer made from malted barley. Perry cider can prevent dehydration when ailing. According to Amrita Mishra, Senior Dietician, Delhi Diets, “Consumed in moderation, Vitamin C present in cider helps fight bacteria and fungus. It is known to lessen the risk of heart disease.” It is not advised for individuals with hyperacidity problems.

Flavour profiles

Vinegary, citrusy, fizzy, yeasty, hints of cinnamon – cider-tasting is an art in itself. The finish of a cider depends on the region and production technique. The span of the fermentation process, as well as the kind of yeast engaged, can greatly impact the flavour of the cider.

Every cider sports its own gradient to be paired with different cuisines. “The trick lies in matching the cider’s concentration and flavour profile like astringency, essence, zest, sweetness with the dish’s attributes. Experts usually concentrate on the balance of acidity, tannins, sweetness together with the general texture, mouthfeel and aroma,” notes Chef Vignesh Cotah Swarup of Holiday Inn Resort, Goa.

Sweet cider: For those who like their drinks sweeter, Sweet cider made from sweet apples, comes as a fruity and refreshing option. Usually used as a base for cocktails, individually it can be enjoyed hot or cold.

Dry cider: Fermented for longer periods, is less sweet and has high alcohol content. With less sugar content, this crisp cider prepared from fully ripe apples promises a treat for the refined gourmet.

Semi-dry cider: This is a wonderful combo of sweet and tart apples and lends a balanced and complex flavour. It lies in between the gamut of sweet and dry, the result of a shorter fermentation than dry cider.

Still cider: Is a flat, non-fizzy drink as it has not been carbonated. Smooth, less effervescent, it is great for enjoying it on its own. It can also be paired with rich foods.

Sparkling cider: If you favour a little fizz in your glass, sparkling cider is right up your street. In both dry and sweet varieties, the bubbles created due to carbonation offers a stimulating zest on the palate.

Perry cider: Created from pear varieties grown specially for perry making, perry pears are harvested by hand and gently handled. It is lighter and more floral than regular cider.

Craft cider: While factory-produced ciders are available at most liquor stores, there is a shift towards craft ciders. Traditional methods and locally-sourced ingredients go into making craft ciders and connoisseurs can explore an array of flavours and styles.

Hopper cider: As the name indicates, hops are added to the cider during the fermentation process. With higher alcohol content than traditional ciders, an invigorating and citrusy flavour can be expected.

Fruit-flavoured cider: From pear and mango to strawberry and raspberry, when added during fermentation, brings about a fruity drink. It makes for a popular choice among newbies to the world of ciders.

Barrel-aged: This variety is aged in wooden barrels that have been engaged to age whisky or wine. It attains a complex and nuanced flavour profile, has a higher alcohol content and is ideal for food pairings. Is normally the choice of those who appreciate more urbane and sophisticated flavours.

Rose Cider: Inspired by rosé wine, the ciders are made with tea, botanicals and other fruits. Nothing tempts more on a brilliantly sunlit afternoon than a glass of ice cold rose with its intense, sparkling and crisp notes.

Now that you know there are so many varieties of cider out there, zero in on your new drink. Take hold of a glass of dry or sweet, still or sparkling, and dive into the delightful realm of cider.

Food Pairings

Be it fruity, earthy, tannic or acidic, the cider you opt for can burst into its optimum when it is pitted against the flavors of food. Just like any drink, cider can be espoused with a range of dishes to boost the flavour. Generally, cider is served with cheese bacon, pies, sausage. It complements Asian dishes – Thai, Chinese, Japanese like noodles, sushi, roasted meat, spicy curries and more.

Try these...

Dry cider: Matches with savoury items like spicy meat BBQ or grilled vegetables, or with umami snacks like cheese sandwiches, spiced nuts, crackers or potato wafers. Semi-dry cider goes well with aloo gobhi or mellifluous korma.

Sweet cider: Best with desserts like doughnuts, apple pie or crumble. Sweet and spicy dishes like glazed pork or sweet potato casserole also make for interesting combinations.

Still cider: Creamy foods like cheese plates or velvety pasta dishes.

Sparkling cider: Can be enjoyed with light and refreshing foods like salads or seafood.