From Marilyn Monroe to Rumi: Best Kiss Day quotes and GIFs to send your loved ones on Valentine's Week 2020

It's Kiss Day 2020.

And here we are, the last day of Valentine’s Week 2020 before the D-Day. And as per use, the last is saved for best which is Kiss Day. The most romantic day of the week and what better way to celebrate than some of the most legendary quotes on Kiss Day.

Hollywood is a place where they'll pay you a thousand dollars for a kiss and fifty cents for your soul.- Marilyn Monroe

How did it happen that their lips came together? How does it happen that birds sing, that snow melts, that the rose unfolds, that the dawn whitens behind the stark shapes of trees on the quivering summit of the hill? A kiss, and all was said. – Victor Hugo

How far away the stars seem, and how far is our first kiss, and ah, how old my heart. - William Butler Yeats

There are a thousand ways to kneel and kiss the ground; there are a thousand ways to go home again. -Rumi

Any man who can drive safely while kissing a pretty girl is simply not giving the kiss the attention it deserves. -Albert Einstein

All my bags are packed, I'm ready to go

I'm standin' here outside your door

I hate to wake you up to say goodbye

But the dawn is breakin', it's early morn

The taxi's waitin', he's blowin' his horn

Already I'm so lonesome I could die

So kiss me and smile for me

Tell me that you'll wait for me

Hold me like you'll never let me go

- John Denver

A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous. - Ingrid Bergman

What of soul was left, I wonder, when the kissing had to stop - Robert Browning

Kiss Day Gifs

