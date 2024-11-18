From Maharaja Palaces To Ikat Designs: Understanding The Influence Of Indian Art On Modern Interior Space

Canva

Indian art has a deep-rooted charm that extends far beyond museums and galleries, influencing how we shape and live within our spaces. From intricate embroidery patterns to grand architectural motifs, these elements of Indian heritage have begun to redefine modern interior design.

Collections that honour India’s rich art and tradition are quietly making their way into contemporary homes, creating interiors that feel timeless yet refreshing. By rightly blending the old with the new, these heritage-inspired designs are proving that tradition and innovation can coexist beautifully.

Maharaja palaces-inspired interiors

Indian history is packed with stories of opulence and grandeur, featuring palaces that are exquisite examples of craftsmanship and fine detail. Inspired by the architectural designs of these magnificent spaces, certain contemporary collections offer design elements that bring this feeling of royalty into modern homes.

These regal-inspired designs reflect the arches, motifs, and luxurious ornamentation of grand Maharaja Palaces but with a refined, minimalist twist suited for today’s aesthetic.

Sanskriti design |

Explaining further, interior expert and director at Merino Industries Ltd., Manoj Lohia, stated, "The Regal range features designs like Gajamudra, Vasantha, and Sanskriti, each capturing a distinct element of royal grandeur. Gajamudra evokes the grace and majesty of the royal elephant, with its extreme matte finish lending an understated elegance to interiors. Vasantha celebrates the lush opulence of palace gardens, bringing the beauty of nature indoors with a refined matte texture. Meanwhile, Sanskriti pays homage to the cultural motifs unique to India's historic palaces, available in multiple colour variations, all presented in an exquisite, extreme matte finish. Together, these designs bring a touch of royalty and sophistication into modern spaces."

When incorporated thoughtfully, they bring a touch of India's royal heritage while fitting beautifully into modern spaces.

Canva

Chikan Kari trend

Among India’s diverse art forms, Chikan Kari embroidery holds a special place for its sheer delicacy and understated beauty. These designs often feature soft, linen-like textures that add depth and dimension to walls or cabinets, exuding the finesse of hand-embroidered fabric in a way that feels elegant and approachable.

The industry expert discussed that the Chikan Kari-inspired collection brings forth designs like Alankrit, Karnika, and Jharokha, each encapsulating the intricate elegance of traditional Indian craftsmanship.

Karnika design |

"Alankrit resembles an ornamental jewel that adorns fabrics, presented in a linen finish that adds subtle texture to any space. Karnika draws inspiration from traditional Indian earrings, infusing interiors with a sense of beauty and sophistication, also in a refined linen finish. Meanwhile, Jharokha captures the essence of the grand arches found in traditional havelis, lending a touch of architectural grace with its linen finish. Together, these designs bring calm elegance and rich heritage into modern settings," he explained.

The Chikan Kari range is ideal for those who enjoy subtlety in their decor. The patterns are neither loud nor overwhelming, instead offering a quiet vibe that enhances a room’s ambience.

Read Also The Rise of Mindful Minimalism Trend In Indian Interiors

Ikat Weaving designs

Ikat is a bold and vibrant art form known for its striking patterns and lively colours. Through reimagining these patterns in new materials, modern design collections let homeowners infuse their spaces with the same energy and dynamism that Ikat is renowned for.

Mr. Manoj added, "The Ikat-inspired collection brings a captivating blend of tradition and elegance through designs like Jhoomar, Sutra, Taranga, and Tarang Pushp. Jhoomar radiates the charm and sophistication of the Ikat pattern with a linen finish that adds depth and texture to interiors."

Ikat Weaving | Image: Nomadic's Instagram

He continued, "Sutra celebrates the meticulous threadwork central to Ikat craftsmanship, also offered in a soft linen finish. Taranga captures the fluidity and grace of ocean waves with undulating patterns that evoke a sense of movement and calm. Tarang Pushp combines the delicate beauty of blooming flowers with the flowing elegance of ocean waves, creating a harmonious and balanced design in a linen finish."

The boldness of Ikat-inspired laminates has the ability to add movement to a static space. These designs bring artisanal warmth to a room, bridging the gap between cultural heritage and modern aesthetics.