From Kareena Kapoor Khan To Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Healthy Foods That B'Wood Moms Add To Their Children's meals

When it comes to preparing food for children, every parent knows the struggle to add something healthy and nutritious to their meal. Celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mira Rajput, Shilpa Shetty, and Karisma Kapoor, who often talk about their diet and nutrition, but when it comes to feeding their children, the struggle is real for them as well. Here's how they brave the challenge of shoving down their throat a healthy meal.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The fitness icon of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan has two adorable sons. In her recent interview with her nutritionist, she said that her eldest one, Taimur loves home-cooked foods like khichdi, idli, and dosa. The Jaane Jaan actor alternates the menu every moth with what fruits and vegetables he should be eating in that month. The recent food added to Taimur and Jah is spinach and saag. Spinach is rich in Vitamin K and folate, which is good for bone and eye health.

Mira Kapoor

Mira often talks about following a natural diet. She has stressed on the idea of involving children in following the Ayurvedic process of leading the life. Mira gives her children Amla juice (Indian gooseberry) and haldi doodh (turmeric milk) regularly since they were very young. Amla juice has Vitamin C which is used as immunity booster. Turmeric, on the other hand, is anti-inflammatory and antioxidant.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

If any celebrity who popularised Yoga in India, the credit needs to go to Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Every woman aims for a fitness like her. But what does she feed her children? In one of her Instagram posts she shared that she ensure her son Viaan drinks a glass of buffalo milk instead of cow's milk. The former is rich in calcium and iron. She also swaps junk food with healthier options like fries with tapioca fries, chips with soya chips and aerated drinks with lime juice.

Karisma Kapoor

Although, both her children, Samaira and Kiaan are grown ups, The Zubeidaa actor feeds them vegetables. She cuts vegetables like broccoli and carrots in different shapes to make them look interesting and adds them in their meals.

Twinkle Khanna

While Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav is studying abroad, Nitara, the youngest daughter of the two is still eleven-year-old. Twinkle makes intelligent swaps with a quinoa tikki filling in a hamburger. She prefers makhana instead of popcorn on a movie outing. To feed her children vegetables, she mashes up a lot of veggies and mixes them with the aata dough. This was children don't realise they are eating vegetables.

Read Also 6 Quick and Nutritious Vegetarian Breakfast Ideas For Busy Weekdays

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)