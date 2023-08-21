6 Quick and Nutritious Vegetarian Breakfast Ideas For Busy Weekdays

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 21, 2023
In the hustle and bustle of daily life, starting your day with a nutritious meal is essential, and that's why we've curated this list of breakfast ideas to help you kickstart your mornings without compromising on taste or health
Smoothie: Blend some fruits you like, and some berries along with milk and a little bit of honey for a quick and nutritious smoothie. If you want you can add some leafy vegetables as well-balanced
Overnight Oats: Soak oats overnight in a jar along with milk. Add choice of your toppings like blue berries, strawberries, nuts and some honey. Take the jar out of the fridge in the morning and your breakfast is sorted
Fruit and nut mix: Take a bowl and mix your favourite nuts, seeds, and dried fruits. This bowl is enough to give you a healthy binge in the start of the day
Avocado toast: Take a whole-grain toast and add mashed avocado on that. Top it with some tomatoes and coriander. Sprinkle some olive oil, salt, and black pepper
Greek yogurt parfait: Take a glass or a container. Add a layer of Greek yogurt with granola. It is a good source of fibre, vitamins and protein
Whole wheat toast with nut butter: Spread butter on a whole wheat bread. Pick a choice of your butter like almond or peanut butter and spread it on the buttered slice. Sprinkle chia seeds and some nuts for extra nutrition
