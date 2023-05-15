Mango Mania: 7 Places in Mumbai that serve the best Aamras

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 15, 2023

Aaswad Upahar & Mithai Gruh, Dadar is one of the most famous places in Mumbai for Aamras

Shree Thaker Bhojanalay, Kalbadevi is another hidden gem in Mumbai that is famous for its Mango delight

Pancham Pooriwala in Fort serves one of the most tastiest Aamras, make sure to have it with tasty Puris

Golden Star Thali, Charni Road was originally a Iranian restaurant that is popular amongst the food lovers for its Aamras

Status Veg Restaurant, Nariman Point is a spot that serves the tastiest Aamras

Soam Restaurant in Grant Road is another old place that serves Aamras during the summer

Rajdhani, Ghatkopar is a place that is known for its Aamra thali

