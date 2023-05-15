Mango Mania: 7 Places in Mumbai that serve the best Aamras

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 15, 2023
Aaswad Upahar & Mithai Gruh, Dadar is one of the most famous places in Mumbai for Aamras
Rediff
Shree Thaker Bhojanalay, Kalbadevi is another hidden gem in Mumbai that is famous for its Mango delight
Werecipes
Pancham Pooriwala in Fort serves one of the most tastiest Aamras, make sure to have it with tasty Puris
Zanzaneet Kitchen
Golden Star Thali, Charni Road was originally a Iranian restaurant that is popular amongst the food lovers for its Aamras
Smitha Kalluraya
Status Veg Restaurant, Nariman Point is a spot that serves the tastiest Aamras
Open Drinks
Soam Restaurant in Grant Road is another old place that serves Aamras during the summer
Aam Walla
Rajdhani, Ghatkopar is a place that is known for its Aamra thali
Cubes and Juliens
Thanks For Reading!