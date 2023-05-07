 Savour this flavourful Mango, Burrata and Basil Salad to beat the heat
Chef Parikshit Joshi from Someplace Else restaurant shares delicious salad recipe that is sure to enhance your summer mango eating experience

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 07, 2023, 04:49 PM IST
article-image

If there's one food which is rich in vitamins, minerals, fibre and can be devoured during any season, it has to be salads. Summers, which make everyone's food palates limited to non-spicy and less-oily food. Loaded with nutritious ingredients including the seasonal mango and seasoned with different flavours, salads can never taste boring and regular, especially when you know how to use the season's best flavour in your bowl. Chef Parikshit Joshi from Someplace Else restaurant in the city shares a delicious salad recipe that will surely leave you impressed.

This artisanal salad recipe has mango as the main ingredient. With multiple flavours added to it, this dish is very delicious to eat.

Ingredients

Burrata Cheese

Mango

Cherry tomatoes

Basil pesto

Pesto oil

Balsamic glaze

Edible flowers

Microgreens

Salt

Black pepper

Method:

1 Mix the tomatoes with basil pesto and seasoning.

2 Now place the cherry tomatoes in bowl and spread diced mangoeos over it.

3 Then put the burrata cheese on top season and drizzle balsamic glaze over the cheese.

4 Garnish with edible flowers, microgreens and pesto oil.

article-image

