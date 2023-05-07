ABC Juice: Benefits of drinking the healthy juice that Kareena Kapoor swears by

Juice is a great way to jump-start your day and provide your body with nourishment, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. A glass of juice in the morning can ensure good health, bright skin, glossy hair, and a healthy metabolism.

Many fruit juices and different diets have become trends for people who look for healthy alternatives. The latest trend, 'ABC juice' has been doing the rounds on social media lately, which Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit's husband, Dr Nene, and many other celebrities swear by.

What is A.B.C. juice?

The letters 'A.B.C' stand for apple, beetroot, and carrot, which are combined to prepare a detox drink. Consequently, the juice is a combination of two fruits and one vegetable that are all high in antioxidants.

The juice contains nutrients like the goodness of fiber, antioxidants, vitamins A, B1, B2, B6, C, E, and K, folate, niacin, zinc, copper, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus, iron, calcium, sodium, and manganese.

Here are the health benefits of drinking the fruit juice:

The nutrients in this juice help replenish lost nutrients and keep the body well-hydrated.

Fruit juice helps with better detoxification and flushes out toxins from the body.

It promotes gut health and a healthy immune system.

It reduces the risk of heart disease.

Strengthens your bones.

This juice has only 150-60 calories per serving and can be replaced with a light meal that supports weight loss.

It also lowers the risk of diabetes, cholesterol and high blood sugar.

The ABC juice also promotes good skin.