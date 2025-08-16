Sonali Bendre Shimmers In Red Maximalist Saree: Fans Call Her 'Timeless Beauty'

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 16, 2025
Sonali Bendre has always been known to don elegant yet breathtaking outfits, but she recently seeme to have changed her style game to more playful
All images from Instagram
She wore a red saree described as a “couture kaleidoscope,” adorned with floral motifs in jewel tones like emerald, coral, blush, and midnight blue
The saree’s sequin embroidery added depth, texture, and artistry, making it a piece of wearable art
Sonali paired the saree with a high-neck, sleeveless green blouse featuring clean lines and structure, balancing softness with modern sharpness
She chose chandelier-style earrings, providing just enough sparkle without overshadowing the saree
Makeup featured a glowing base, soft blush, muted rose lips, and hair in gentle waves, enhancing the saree’s fluidity
The look showcased how festive and formal wear can merge traditional textiles with contemporary styling, offering inspiration for heritage-meets-modern dressing
