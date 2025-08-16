Sonali Bendre Shimmers In Red Maximalist Saree: Fans Call Her 'Timeless Beauty'

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 16, 2025

Sonali Bendre has always been known to don elegant yet breathtaking outfits, but she recently seeme to have changed her style game to more playful

All images from Instagram

She wore a red saree described as a “couture kaleidoscope,” adorned with floral motifs in jewel tones like emerald, coral, blush, and midnight blue

The saree’s sequin embroidery added depth, texture, and artistry, making it a piece of wearable art

Sonali paired the saree with a high-neck, sleeveless green blouse featuring clean lines and structure, balancing softness with modern sharpness

She chose chandelier-style earrings, providing just enough sparkle without overshadowing the saree

Makeup featured a glowing base, soft blush, muted rose lips, and hair in gentle waves, enhancing the saree’s fluidity

The look showcased how festive and formal wear can merge traditional textiles with contemporary styling, offering inspiration for heritage-meets-modern dressing

