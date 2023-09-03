FPJ Exclusive: One Of The World’s Best Bartenders, Tommaso Cecca From Italy Goes Be-hind The Making Of A Perfect Cocktail

World-renowned bartender Tommaso Cecca from Italy made his highly anticipated India debut for an exclusive treat not to be missed. Tommaso, who began his career as a young boy in Puglia, learnt the art of making cocktails in London. He returned to Italy and became the bar manager at a café and later became the soul of Camparino in Galleria. Recently, after a whirlwind tour through Asia, Tommaso came to Mumbai for an extraordinary bar takeover event at Hakkasan Bandra. After indulging in the specially curated menu that included cocktails like X negroni, bitter Paloma, grass Campari, and classic negroni, Tommaso whipped up some refreshing conversation with us focusing on cocktail alchemy, the art of mixing spirits, discovering fresh experiences, ideas, flavours, and preparing that perfect drink for every occasion. Excerpts:

How has been your experience in India with the bar takeover and mixology master class?

My experience in India with the master class has been truly enriching. I must admit, I wish I had more time to immerse myself in the Indian culture and fully absorb its incredible diversity. India holds immense promise for the future of mixology, marked by a vibrant and positive outlook. During my time in India, I had the privilege of witnessing captivating barrel-burning ceremonies and exploring an array of high-quality ingredients and products that are eagerly waiting to be artfully combined. The master class itself proved to be incredibly valuable. It provided a platform to engage with local bartenders, share insights, and gain a deeper understanding of their practices and needs. It was a mutual exchange of knowledge, as we learned from them just as much as they learned from us.

There’s a surge in concept bars that are pushing the boundaries with unique experiences centred on tailored drinks. How do you see the industry evolving over the years?

The industry is ever-evolving, with shifts in trends over the years. Looking back 25 years, cocktail styles have transformed decade by decade. Currently, a surge of innovation and diverse global flavours is invigorating the scene. One prominent trend is the revival of the Negroni, adapted creatively worldwide. Notably, vintage cocktails are being embraced without relying on vintage ingredients – modern bottles are aged in different locations. A noteworthy trend is the rise of the Negroni, an approach embraced by bars across the globe. This concept highlights the versatility of the cocktail, as each establishment can create its own rendition, with the ageing process influenced by its location. This practice introduces a captivating array of flavours, imbued with the essence of different regions.

What inspired you to become a mixologist and how do you see your individual journey as a bartender?

My inspiration to become a mixologist was ignited by a fascination with the artistry behind crafting cocktails. The intricate dance of flavours, textures, and aromas captivated my senses, and I embarked on a journey of exploration. Over the years, this journey has been a profound evolution, marked by continuous learning and a deepening connection to the craft. From humble beginnings to honing my skills at renowned establishments, each step has contributed to my growth. Every cocktail I've crafted, every interaction with patrons, and every moment of innovation have woven together to create a unique tapestry that defines my individual journey as a bartender.

Being behind the bar is a tough job, for drinks are for a person after a breakup or for a celebration. How do you determine what works best for each individual?

With 25 years of experience, I recall vividly the time when I embarked on my journey in Italy a quarter-century ago. It wasn't too distant from the unfolding developments in emerging nations today. Our profession certainly presents its challenges, yet within it, numerous positive aspects thrive. The camaraderie, and the sheer joy of celebration and toasting, are integral. During those moments of respite in our daily lives, we become a part of a new experience. Amidst the rigours of our demanding job, something beautiful emerges. The contemporary bar isn't just a place for libations; it has evolved into a space where special occasions are celebrated, just as I mentioned in response to the earlier question. Our impact stretches beyond the drinks we serve; we create an avenue for discovering fresh experiences, ideas, flavours, and friendships. With every visit to a splendid bar, a novel chapter unfolds, often accompanied by captivating narratives. It's an evolving paradigm that adds a distinct layer of quality to our individual journeys, allowing us to truly relish the essence of a day.

What are the day-to-day challenges that Mixologists face but never express?

As a mixologist, the challenges we encounter predominantly revolve around the human aspect. While our technical proficiency often navigates us smoothly through our work, thanks to our remarkable craftsmanship and continuous interaction with people, a more intricate challenge emerges. It centres on effectively imparting the nuances of our craft to the new generations. Bridging the gap between the creative intricacies of mixology and the tangible art of cocktail-making becomes particularly intricate in the lively, fast-paced environment of a bustling counter. This challenge extends beyond the realm of mixology itself, underscoring the necessity of balancing our artistic aspirations with the pragmatic demands of a business reality that seeks seamless integration between the two domains.

Which Italian liquor do you think goes best with an Indian drink?

Certainly, the Italian Amaro Montenegro pairs beautifully with Indian flavours. When combined with a rum-based cocktail like the Little River, it creates a unique blend that evokes the spirit of Jamaica and the Caribbean. The bittersweet notes of Amaro Montenegro complement the rich warmth of the rum, resulting in a captivating and memorable drinking experience. It's a wonderful fusion of flavours that brings together the best of both worlds.

Three things that every mixologist needs to know before making a drink?

The trio of fundamental elements comes into play for someone to learn the art of cocktail making. First and foremost is the dedication to study and information. The second is the infusion of creativity, and finally, the essential catalyst is an infusion of passion. These elements combine to produce truly remarkable and novel creations.

Which will be the two quick cocktail recipes for beginners who want to drink?

Beginning with a classic Margarita is a great choice. It involves tequila, ice, lime juice, and a hint of orange flavour, creating a refreshing and tangy cocktail that's enjoyed worldwide. It's a timeless favourite that's perfect for any occasion.