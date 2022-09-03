Four exercises to manage tennis elbow pain

At some point, everyone has experienced elbow pain. However, if it becomes chronic, you need to get it checked as it might be a sign of tennis elbow. Tennis elbow is a result of irritation of the tissue that connects the elbow and the forearm. It often occurs due to overuse or repeated wrong action of the muscles of the forearm near the elbow joint.

One may notice pain when:

Lifting or bending the arm

While gripping small objects such as a pen, etc

When twisting the forearm while turning a door handle or opening a jar

Several exercises help strengthen the muscles of the forearm and aid healing. These may include arm exercises, ice massage, and muscle-stimulating techniques under the guidance of doctors, physiotherapists or qualified coaches.

Exercises for tennis elbow

Palm twist: Bend your elbow at a right angle. Extend the hand outwards, palm facing up. Twist the wrist around gradually, until the palm is facing down. Hold the position for five seconds (two sets of 10 repetitions).

Hammer twist: Sit with your forearm supported. Hold the hammer base in your fist. Gently rotate your forearm upward and then down as far as you can till you feel the pain. The more you hold closer to the hammerhead, the easier the rotation is. If you want to increase the intensity move your grip further ahead. Repeat five to 10 times for two to three sets. One can use a dumbbell with a weight on one side instead of a hammer.

Wrist curl: One can also do this with a light weight (small dumbbell or water bottle). Bend the elbow at the right angle. Extend the hand outwards, palm facing up. Bend the fist towards the body. Hold this position for five seconds, then release slowly (10 repetitions; two to three sets).

Wrist extensor flex: Extend the arm straight out in front of the body with palm facing down. Slowly bend the fist upwards. Hold this position for 10 to 15 seconds. Straighten the wrist and repeat (three to five repetitions; two to three sets).