Former Football & Padma Shri Awardee Bhaichung Bhutia Opens Restaurant In Siliguri To Offer Sensational Culinary Experience

Bhaichung Bhutia, former professional footballer and national awardee recently informed his fans about venturing into the culinary world. He opened a premium restaurant in Siliguri, West Bengal in collaboration with GOAT, an elevated dining and cocktail restaurant brand. The eatery which aims to offer a sensational culinary experience to foodies is Bhutia's first foray into the field.

Bhaichung Bhutia speaks about his newly-launched restaurant

The Padma Shri awardee talked about his new beginnings and said, "As a religious admirer of immersive dining experience, I wanted to curate a gastronomic dining experience that was nothing short of ordinary." "With GOAT, we wanted to cultivate a space for the culinary aficionados where they indulge in finely crafted culinary delights, savouring in the sumptuous ambiance and luxurious service, ultimately elevating Siliguri’s dining landscape to exceptional pinnacles," he added.

The restaurant opens its doors in the midst of naturally beautiful landscapes and celebrates the conjunction of local cultures through its vibrant setting that captures the essence of invigorating flavours. GOAT in Siliguri is hoping to offer a relaxing dining experience that offers an exquisite escape from the hustle and bustle of the ordinary.

Customers would have an extensive range of culinary picks to choose from to soothe their tastebuds. GOAT has a carefully designed diverse menu that serves as an amalgamation of culinary artistry, and delivering an explosion of unique flavours to tantalise the palette.

Mr. Nitin Aggarwal, Managing Director at GOAT said, “In a city yearning for a culinary establishment that truly resonates luxury, GOAT has successfully filled this void by fulfilling this city’s desire for a dining haven, where eminence, exclusivity, and extravagance reign supreme. With Bhaichung Bhatia’s vision, GOAT has transcended the realms of traditional restaurants and is crafting unforgettable evocative dining experiences, revolutionising Siliguri’s premium dining scene.”

It is also interesting to note that the restaurant brand is backed by an expert culinary team spearheaded by Swaraj Singhi, a leading name in the hospitality business.

