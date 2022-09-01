Virat Kohli to open a fancy restaurant in Kishore Kumar's Juhu Bungalow

Photo: File

Indian cricketer and former team India skipper Virat Kohli has reportedly purchased a large portion of the Juhu bungalow 'Gouri Kunj' to open a restaurant under his 'One8' brand, NDTV has reported.

The bungalow was once owned by the late legendary actor-singer Kishore Kumar.

Kohli is a brand ambassador of many products and owns a chain of popular brands, including One8, Wrogn, Rage Coffee etc. The former Team India captain has a channel, “One8 Commune” – named after his shirt number “18” – and his Instagram bio now reads “Juhu, Mumbai #ComingSoon”.

According to a report by ETimes, the bungalow, which is in Mumbai's Juhu area, is fast undergoing redevelopment and the restaurant is almost ready. Virat will open the restaurant sometime next month.

It is learnt that the Indian cricketer has taken the bungalow on a five-year lease, and the restaurant is all set for opening soon.

The cricket star already has business interests in apparel, fragrance, footwear, in addition to hospitality, under the “One8” brand.

(with sources inputs)

