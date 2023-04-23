Foreign travel guide: 5 things to know before travelling abroad to deal with culture shock

Traveling abroad can be an exciting experience but it can also come with its fair share of challenges especially when dealing with culture shock. Dealing with culture shock as an Indian when traveling abroad can be challenging but with the right mindset and preparation, it can also turn out to be a rewarding and enriching experience. Travel expert Ekta Mohanani Kamra, the founder Hop n Bop suggests five important things to do before jet-setting your journey to a foreign land.

Do research before you travel:

This includes learning about the customs, traditions and social norms of the country you are visiting. This will help you prepare mentally and emotionally for the new environment and prevent you from committing any cultural faux pas. While traveling with adults, it might take some time for them to adjust to the local culture, whether it is in terms of food, attire, or general way of life but the younger generation is still able to close that gap and in fact, they are very eager to learn about new, unheard-of civilisa`tions.

Connect with fellow Indians:

The ones who live or have visited the country you are visiting. They can provide you with valuable insights and advice on how to navigate and work around the new culture, also making you feel at home!

Keep an open mind:

Keep an open mind and embrace new experiences. By keeping an open mind you can learn as much as you can about the local culture. This way you also learn to be respectful of the customs and traditions of the country you are visiting. “It's crucial to adapt to new cultures for progress, and at the same time, we must adhere to our origins and Indian culture because without it, we will be totally lost,” says Ekta. 54

Stay connected with your friends and family:

Do not vanish when you are on a trip abroad. Ensure to keep your family or friends informed your whereabouts. This can help you feel grounded and provide you with a sense of comfort and familiarity.

Take care of yourself:

Traveling abroad can be overwhelming both physically and emotionally. Make sure to take the time to rest, eat well and stay healthy.